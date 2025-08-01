As part of the ‘Year of Community’ initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and empowering community-focused institutions, the Community Development Authority in Dubai honoured 30 non-profit organisations during a ceremony held at Emirates Towers. The event was held as part of the second edition of the Ethraa Empowerment Program for Non-profit Organisations. The ceremony recognised participating organisations across three categories: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. A total of 13 organisations achieved Gold status, 10 were awarded Silver, and 7 received Bronze recognition. The awards reflected the organisations’ performance across governance excellence, service quality, sustainability practices, and partnership effectiveness, in addition to their initiatives that contributed to strengthening social impact throughout the year. The Ethraa Empowerment Programis structured around three core pillars designed to enhance the performance, impact, and long-term resilience of non-profit organisations: Institutional Enablement, Human and Social Capital, and Sustainability and Performance Excellence. Together, these pillars aim to strengthen organisational capacity, improve service delivery, and expand the sector’s developmental contribution, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of the Ethraa Empowerment Program reflects CDA’s continued commitment to advancing Dubai’s non-profit ecosystem, in collaboration with the Dubai Quality Group. This edition evaluated the performance of 159 non-profit organisations in accordance with the legal classification outlined in Federal Decree Law No. (50) of 2023. The assessment was conducted through an enhanced evaluation framework that introduced qualitative improvements focused on strengthening governance and aligning institutional performance with organisational objectives and activities. Evaluations were carried out through a neutral process led by specialised experts. CDA emphasised that Ethraa extends beyond an assessment mechanism, serving as a comprehensive empowerment framework that supports non-profit organisations in expanding their impact, strengthening public trust, and pursuing continuous institutional development. Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “Every developmental milestone begins with an idea, and every lasting social impact requires a community that believes in partnership and shared responsibility. In Dubai, these values are translated into tangible action through programmes that empower the third sector and enhance its ability to drive meaningful change. Today’s recognition reaffirms Dubai’s belief that social development is a shared responsibility between government and society. The Ethraa Empowerment Program has demonstrated the ability of non-profit organisations to deliver impactful initiatives that strengthen social cohesion. We are proud that this edition concludes the Year of Community with outcomes that reinforce Dubai’s leadership in building an integrated social development ecosystem.” Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Regulations and Services Sector at CDA, said: “The results of this edition reflect clear progress in governance compliance and service quality. Non-profit organisations have demonstrated notable institutional maturity and advancement in their initiatives and operational practices. This edition also witnessed stronger cross sector partnerships, reflecting the sector’s growing ability to expand its social impact across the emirate. The Ethraa Empowerment Program continues to strengthen the readiness of the third sector and support the adoption of more effective and sustainable practices aligned with Dubai’s social priorities.” Representatives of organisations recognised under the Gold category expressed their appreciation for the Ethraa Empowerment Program, highlighting its contribution to their institutional development. They noted that participation in Ethraa provided a comprehensive and impartial assessment of organisational performance, enabling them to identify areas for development and enhance operational efficiency. The representatives emphasised that the programme offered practical tools and methodologies that strengthened governance practices, reinforced institutional readiness, and supported alignment with community objectives. They also noted that the Ethraa experience fostered a culture of continuous improvement, enhancing their capacity to deliver more effective and sustainable community services. The programme’s structured approach to institutional evaluation and development was described as a qualitative milestone in their organisational journey. The Community Development Authority reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its support for non-profit organisations, enabling them to deliver services that respond to community needs and contribute to achieving Dubai’s long term social development goals, in support of a more sustainable and prosperous future.