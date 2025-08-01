Hamdan Bin Mohammed Directs Setting Up Of ’Dubai RDI Ecosystem’ Under The Dubai Future Foundation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Directs Setting Up Of ’Dubai RDI Ecosystem’ Under The Dubai Future Foundation
(20 December 2025)
His Highness appoints Khalifa Al Qama to lead the project and oversee its implementation across strategic sectors


  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has directed the establishment of the Dubai RDI Ecosystem, an integrated ecosystem to advance research, development, and innovation across Dubai.

Overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai RDI Ecosystem will accelerate the emirate’s innovation agenda, reinforcing its position as a global capital for future economies.

His Highness also approved the appointment of Khalifa Al Qama as Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at DFF to lead this new mandate and oversee its implementation across strategic sectors.

The Dubai RDI Ecosystem will serve as a unified platform bringing together Dubai’s current and future innovation projects, enabling government and private entities to develop breakthrough ideas powered by advanced technologies and future-focused applications.

This comprehensive framework will steer the work of leading research institutions such as Dubai Future Labs and the MIT Senseable City Lab in Dubai, while advancing national initiatives including Dubai Research, Development and Innovation, and the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program. It will also guide regulatory innovation through Sandbox Dubai, in partnership with government entities, legislators, and leading international companies. The Ecosystem will also include the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Grant Initiative, which works to empower pioneering projects, foster scientific discovery, and accelerate solutions to future challenges.

By integrating research, regulationand innovation under one unified platform, the Dubai RDI Ecosystem will strengthen Dubai’s partnerships with universities, research centres, and academic institutions worldwide.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance