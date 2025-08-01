The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) has joined hands with the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) and Prime Video, Amazon’s global streaming service and a leading international commissioner and producer of award-winning original television and film content, to launch a new Talent Development Programme aimed at accelerating the growth of the next generation of script writing and production talent in Dubai. Taking place from 26 January to 30 January 2026, the intensive programme will bring together emerging writers and producers to develop original scripted television projects. Designed to support participants at a critical stage of their professional development, the week-long programme will guide them through the process of shaping, developing and pitching original scripted television ideas for the global screen industry. Combining craft-focused training with industry insights and hands-on project development, the programme will enable participants to refine their creative ideas while gaining a practical understanding of the commercial realities of scripted television. The training programme will be led by producer, screenwriter and NFTS Senior Tutor Matt Delargy, whose credits include Nowhere Boy, Ripper Street and Black Death, as well as Adrian Banyard, a senior executive at London-based Big Light Productions. Participants will learn directly from leading creatives, Amazon MGM Studios executives and specialist tutors through a series of tailored masterclasses, workshops, mentoring and pitching sessions covering concept and character development, narrative structure, audience strategy, marketing, packaging and international co-production models. The initiative forms part of the broader efforts of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, which operates under the Dubai Media Council, to strengthen the emirate’s film and television landscape, develop creative talent, expand local production capabilities and position the emirate as a regional production hub, in close collaboration with industry leaders. Hesham Al Olama, CEO of Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “Developing creative talent is key to building a sustainable and globally competitive film and television industry. This programme reflects the Dubai Films and Games Commission’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s creative professionals through world-class training, industry expertise and international platforms. By collaborating with leading global institutions such as the National Film and Television School and Prime Video, we aim to nurture a new generation of storytellers and producers capable of developing distinctive content that reflects Dubai’s culture and ethos while also resonating with global audiences.” Jon Wardle, Directorof NFTS, commented:“The appetite for ambitious, globally resonant storytelling across the UAE is growing at remarkable speed. When Prime Video and Dubai Media Council asked us to support their ongoing work together, it spoke volumes about the high regard for NFTS specific training. This pioneering new programme allows us to bring our industry-leading approach directly to emerging talent in the region. Working alongside the Dubai Films and Games Commission and Prime Video, we’re looking forward to equipping an exciting new wave of creative voices with the tools, industry insight, and confidence to take their stories to the world.” Commenting on the collaboration, Nicole Clemens, Vice President and Head of International Originals, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, shared, “At Prime Video, we believe that great storytelling flourishes when the talent behind it is supported, nurtured, and given the resources to shine. We also recognise that the growth of a local creative economy requires collaboration between industry, government, and academia. We are therefore proud to partner with the Dubai Film and Games Commission and the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) to support and invest in Dubai’s emerging creative talent. Initiatives such as this Talent Development Programme will help equip aspiring scriptwriters and producers with the skills and guidance they need to succeed. By nurturing local voices and strengthening the wider creative ecosystem, we aim to connect richly diverse and rooted stories to audiences around the world.” Ayesha bin Kalli, Head of Talent Development, Dubai Films and Games Commission,said: “The programme places strong emphasis on the creative process alongside the practical realities of developing and pitching scripted projects. Participants will have the space to explore ideas, shape characters and refine narrative direction, while also receiving direct feedback from industry professionals. By the end of the programme, they will have a clearer understanding of how creative vision is translated into film and television projects that can move forward in today’s global market.” Throughout the week-long programme, participants will work on their projects through an immersive development process, building towards a final industry-standard pitch. The programme will culminate in a dedicated pitching session, where projects will be presented to a panel of Amazon MGM Studios executives, NFTS tutors, regional commissioners and UAE-based production partners. The final day will also feature a panel discussion on the future of series production in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, followed by a closing networking reception designed to foster collaboration and long-term professional connections. Dubai-based emerging scriptwriting and production talent are invited to apply to the programme by5.00 pm (Dubai time) on Monday, 12 January 2026. Applications must be sent via email to: info@dfgc.ae. All attachments should be in PDF format. How to Apply The course is for Dubai-based professionals with industry experience seeking to take their careers to the next level. We will select eight two-person teams. At least one team member must have a broadcast credit, and one must be the lead producer. The second member can be the writer (if attached) or a creative producer (if no writer is on board). What should your application include? A one-page Vision Statement for your TV show including: a short description; intended format (e.g., returning six-part drama, limited series); genre (thriller, romantic comedy, etc.); brief story outline; references to similar produced work; and why your team is passionate about the project and would benefit from the course. A synopsis (maximum 2 pages) providing a detailed story outline. CVs or biographies for both applicants.