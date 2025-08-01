Dubai Police as received accreditation from the Business Agility Institute (BAI), recognising it as the best police entity in the world in organisational agility, following a comprehensive assessment of leadership capabilities and the maturity of its agility ecosystem. The accreditation came after an evaluation conducted in May as part of the renewal process and an assessment of leadership capacity in organisational agility. Dubai Police achieved the highest score globally across the policing sector and the wider public sector, marking a 10-point increase compared to its first evaluation by the Institute in 2023. Government and global standards The evaluation was based on key criteria including agile leadership and governance, corporate strategy, organisational structures, administrative processes, team management and empowerment, cultural and intellectual collaboration, and organisational change management. The assessment also considered alignment with government and global excellence standards, reflecting the integration between organisational agility and future focused government excellence requirements. Dubai Police said the accreditation reflects its commitment to adopting the latest global best practices in organisational agility. This approach strengthens responsiveness to change and challenges, improves decision making efficiency, empowers leaders and policing teams, supports innovation and sustainable performance, and enhances the quality of security services provided to the community. An advanced model Major General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, said the accreditation recognises Dubai Police for adopting an advanced model of agile leadership and for turning organisational agility from an administrative concept into an integrated, practical approach centred on people. He added that this supports innovation and aligns with Dubai's future aspirations, reinforcing Dubai Police's position among the world's leading police institutions in performance and organisational readiness. Sustaining excellence Colonel Abdullah Jassim Al Zarouni, Director of the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Department, said the global accreditation reflects the results of Dubai Police's research led work and knowledge development in innovation and organisational agility. He highlighted the use of data, analysis, and proactive methodologies to turn challenges into opportunities, adopt smart solutions, and operate through flexible models that support decision making and improve operational efficiency. He added that the achievement also motivates continued investment in human capital, the development of operating models, and the strengthening of global partnerships to support Dubai Police's future readiness and sustain excellence in security innovation.