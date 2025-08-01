Dubai Customs has announced that it has completed its comprehensive preparations to receive the increasing number of arrivals to the emirate of Dubai for the New Year holidays, as well as to facilitate the return of citizens and residents after the New Year holidays, as part of an integrated plan aimed at ensuring the highest levels of streamlining and flexibility at all air ports, led by Dubai International Airport. Dubai Customs confirmed that it has developed proactive operational plans in line with the seasonal increase in travel traffic, in full coordination with its strategic partners in the airport ecosystem, thereby contributing to enhancing the passenger experience and consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global hub for tourism, travel, and business. Dubai Customs is committed to being fully prepared during peak seasons, including the beginning of the year, through flexible operational plans that rely on strengthening human resources and employing the latest smart systems, thereby ensuring the speedy completion of customs procedures without compromising the highest standards of security and safety. Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, confirmed that Dubai Customs teams are working around the clock in all arrival and departure halls, enhancing smart checkpoints and increasing the number of qualified inspectors to handle large passenger flows, which contributes to reducing waiting times and improving the smooth transit experience. He explained that Dubai Customs continues to expand the use of digital solutions and smart technologies, such as advanced inspection systems, green lanes for travelers, and smart applications that enable pre-disclosure of holdings, reflecting the department's commitment to Dubai's vision of digital transformation and providing proactive services that meet the expectations of travelers of different nationalities. He pointed out that preparations also include close coordination with Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Police, and airlines, ensuring unified efforts and expedited procedures at all stages of the passenger journey. This coordination comes within the framework of a unified vision aimed at providing a world-class experience, reflecting Dubai's status as an international hub for hospitality and tourism, and enriching the traveler experience. He emphasized that these ongoing efforts reflect Dubai Customs' efforts and its pivotal role in facilitating trade and travel, protecting borders, and supporting sustainable tourism and economic growth in the emirate of Dubai.