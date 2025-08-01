Dubai Customs has cemented its global position in the field of workplace development, receiving the "Best Workplace" certification from the Great Place to Work institution for the sixth consecutive year, an achievement that confirms the sustainability of its institutional approach to empowering employees and enhancing the quality of working life. With this certification, Dubai Customs becomes the first customs authority in the world to achieve this advanced international rating on a continuous basis. This achievement reflects the Department's adoption of an integrated human capital management system based on fostering a culture of trust, stimulating innovation, and creating a supportive work environment that contributes to raising institutional performance efficiency and enhancing the spirit of belonging and teamwork, in line with its strategic directions and future development priorities that place people at the heart of development. Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, said that Dubai Customs's continued achievement of this global accreditation for the sixth consecutive year reflects its unwavering commitment to providing a motivating work environment based on investing in human capital as the key driver of sustainable institutional development. He emphasized that the Department attaches great importance to promoting a culture of innovation and places work-life balance at the heart of its priorities. We strive to create a stimulating work environment that unleashes creativity and supports active participation, ensuring that the efforts of our employees are translated into tangible achievements that contribute to the achievement of the department's goals and strengthen its leading position. This is in line with Dubai's social and economic agenda, D33. The Executive Director of Human Resources pointed out that the results of the assessments and surveys conducted by Great Place to Work showed high levels of employee satisfaction and confidence in the working environment at Dubai Customs, reflecting the depth of institutional loyalty and sense of professional value among human resources. It also confirms the success of the policies adopted to develop the work environment and improve the quality of working life through an exceptional work environment. Mr. Al Ghaffari added that Dubai Customs will continue to develop its work system, adopt global best practices in measuring institutional culture, and design performance indicators that focus on employee well-being and enhancing performance efficiency, in line with the Dubai Government's vision of global leadership in sustainability and promoting a work environment based on appreciation, participation, and innovation.