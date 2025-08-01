Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded the first edition of the Emirati Chefs Grant programme, which aims to highlight ambitious Emirati talent in the culinary field, empower them to refine their skills, and enhance their expertise in the art and culture of food. The three-month programme, taking placealongside the International Centre for Culinary Arts in Dubai (ICCA Dubai), came as part of the Authority’s efforts to showcase authentic local culture and its deep-rooted traditions of hospitality, while strengthening the global presence of this localcuisine. The inaugural editioncovered a set of specialised culinary modules and awarded six Emirati chefs(Noora Al Awadhi, Alia Al Ali, Asayel Al Marzouqi, Rashid Al Nuaimi, Huda Al Ghafli, and Mitha Al Ghafli) diplomas in culinary arts following their successful completion of a series of training workshops delivered by ICCA Dubai experts. Participants learned foundational and advanced cooking techniques and gained hands-on experience preparing a wide variety of appetisers, main courses, baked goods, and desserts using state-of-the-art equipment. They also learned to design innovative menus; understand hospitality etiquette and food presentation; and raise their awareness of food safety, public health, healthy diets, cost calculation, planning and preparation methods; as well as the operational and managerial aspects of running professional kitchens. In parallel, Dubai Culture announced the second edition of the programme, launched in November 2025, enabling ten Emirati women chefs (Ayesha Khoory, Auhood Waleed Alzarooni, Hamda Adil Abdulhamid Abdulla Alkhoori, Hind Mohammad Almulla, Khawla OmarAlghefli, Meera Jasem Ghanem Obaid Alzaabi, Naima Al Mulla, Salwa Salim Eisa AlJallaf Al Ali, Aisha Alkhoori, and Shadha Alhosani) to obtain a Diploma in Culinary Arts. Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the Emirati Chefs Grantsupports culinary talent by providing them with the opportunity to develop their skills and broaden their creative potential in preparing a diverse range of dishes that blend Emirati, Arab, and global flavours.She said:“Through this grant, the Authority seeks to provide a unique platform that supports creative Emirati chefs, opens new horizons before them, and encourages them to unleash their ideas and pursue innovative projects. It also enables them to explore new concepts that enrich their knowledgeand motivate them to advance in their professional journeys in the fields of culinary arts and food culture, contributing to the growth of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.” She added: “Food is an integral part of our authentic culture. Through it, local talent expresses the richness of Emirati cuisine and showcases our community's identity, traditions, values, and spirit of generosity. This is clearly reflected in the original and innovative dishes they create. “Being homegrown in the UAE for the world means carrying a unique responsibility,” said Sunjeh Raja, Director & CEO of ICCA Dubai. “At ICCA, we take great pride in training a new generation of Emirati chefs and refining their skills, while keeping them rooted in their cultural identity and culinary heritage.”