Hatta Festival 2025 Inspires Active Lifestyles Through Community Wellness Experiences
(29 December 2025)

  

Set against Hatta’s mountain backdrop, a series of community fitness activities held as part of the #HattaWinter initiative brought together movement, wellbeing, and nature during the Hatta Festival 2025.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with GIGI, a Dubai-based fitness studio, organised a number of outdoor Pilates sessions aimed at promoting physical wellbeing by enhancing strength, flexibility, and balance.

The Brand Dubai team, organiser of Hatta Festival 2025, noted that the sessions attracted strong engagement from festival visitors and were held on 14 December at Al Khattem Dam and on 26 December at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, under the supervision of certified trainers.

The fitness sessions support the objectives of the Hatta Festival 2025 by offering a holistic community wellness experience in a calm and motivating natural setting, reinforcing Hatta’s appeal as one of Dubai’s leading winter destinations.

Launched on 5 December as part of the #HattaWinter initiative, the Hatta Festival 2025 features a comprehensive programme of community activities aimed at delivering a family-friendly experience through workshops, entertainment, and competitions.

