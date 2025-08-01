Dubai Police Review Final Preparations For 2026 New Year’s Eve Celebrations #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Police Review Final Preparations For 2026 New Year’s Eve Celebrations
(30 December 2025)

  

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has chaired a high-level coordination meeting to finalise security and organisational preparations for the upcoming 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The meeting, attended by directors of general departments, police stations, and specialised field teams, focused on ensuring the highest standards of safety and comfort for the millions of residents and international tourists expected to welcome the New Year in Dubai.

As Dubai’s New Year’s Eve festivities have evolved into a globally anticipated event, the discussions centred on strategic plans for iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Festival City, Global Village, and Burj Al Arab.

The comprehensive operational plan prioritises smooth traffic flow and effective crowd management. Dubai Police are working in close collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector partners to ensure that movement across the city remains fluid despite the high volume of visitors.

Key highlights of the preparations include:

• Strategic Deployment: Security and field teams will be stationed across all major celebration hubs and vital locations.

• Traffic Management: Advanced plans to manage road networks and public transport integration to minimise congestion.

• Emergency Readiness: Rigorous crisis management and emergency response protocols were reviewed to ensure a swift and integrated reaction to any situation.

A Global Benchmark in Event Safety

During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi emphasised that Dubai Police operate with a proactive vision to reinforce community confidence. He noted that securing an event of this magnitude requires exceptional coordination and the use of cutting-edge technology.

"New Year’s Eve in Dubai is no longer just a local celebration; it is a global landmark event followed by millions around the world," said Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi. "Our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone. By working as a unified team with our partners, we are deploying our full human and technological resources to ensure Dubai remains a global leader in world-class event organisation and safety."

