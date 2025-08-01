Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets Mansour Bin Zayed, Discusses Future Of The UAE’s Comprehensive Development Journey #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets Mansour Bin Zayed, Discusses Future Of The UAE's Comprehensive Development Journey
(2 January 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met today at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai withHis Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Their Highnesses exchanged greetings on the occasion of the New Year, expressing hope that it will be a year of goodness, prosperity and stability for the UAE and its people, with its journey of progress crossing new milestones under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the support of Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses reviewed comprehensive development plans and strategic goals envisaged to advance the UAE’s vision for comprehensive development into the foreseeable future. They also reviewed key milestones achieved in the year gone bythat helped elevate the nation's global standing while serving its citizensand ensuring the highest quality of life for all members of the community. All such endeavours are rooted in the firm belief that human wellbeing representsthe cornerstone of all progress and primary objective of all development efforts, and are reinforced by an unwavering commitment to ensure the best opportunities for a prosperous and successful future for the people of the UAE.

Their Highnesses also voiced hope that the new year would see goodness, stability, and prosperity prevail in the countries of the region and the world, and that it would mark a new opportunity for building bridges of cooperation and collective action for the good of people around the globe.

