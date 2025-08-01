Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group:

On behalf of ENOC Group, it is my honour to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the 20th anniversary of his accession.

Under the inspirational leadership of His Highness, Dubai has set clear, measurable milestones to build a resilient, sustainable, and diversified energy future. At ENOC Group, we align with these directives to invest in the nation's energy transition and harness advanced technologies to advance innovation, reduce emissions, and provide responsible energy solutions. Our infrastructure projects, green mobility efforts, and environmentally friendly energy mix directly support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative.

On this milestone occasion, I join the nation in thanking and praying for His Highness's continued well-being and success in advancing Dubai's global standing as a hub for innovation and a leading model for future development.