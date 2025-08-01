Festival brings together the world’s leading endurance riders, placing Dubai at the centre of the global endurance calendar

Dubai is set to host the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival 2026 at Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC) in Seih Al Salam, with the competition set to begin on 6 January. Held under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the festival will bring together the world’s leading endurance riders, placing Dubai at the centre of the global endurance calendar. One of the most prestigious competitions in the sport, the festival is held in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, a World Endurance Champion whose long-standing support has played a central role in the development of equestrian sport. The festival reflects the UAE’s commitment to the development of equestrian sport and the delivery of world-class sporting events, while further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for endurance riding. Since its inception, the festival has attracted elite riders and leading endurance stables from around the world. The 19th edition gets underway on Tuesday, 6 January with the 120 km His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Ride for Ladies, sponsored by Azizi Developments. The Ladies ride is the first of four events on the festival programme and will be followed the next day by the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Ride for Private Stables over 120 km. The competition includes a dedicated incentive to support Emirati breeders. The 120 km Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, will take place on Thursday, 8 January, following the Private Stables competition. The festival concludes on Saturday, 10 January with the 160 km His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline. Over the years, the festival has played a significant role in raising competitive standards while showcasing the UAE’s advanced organisational capabilities in hosting major equestrian championships to the highest international standards. Organisers Dubai Equestrian Club are now preparing to launch the 2026 edition. Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Equestrian Club,said the festival has continued to evolve and strengthen its global standing thanks to the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflecting his vision of establishing Dubai as a leading global destination for endurance riding. Ahmed Rashed Mohammed Al Kaabi, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club,said preparations have been completed at the state-of-the-art Dubai International Endurance City to welcome riders from around the world. He noted that the festival represents a key fixture on the international endurance calendar and that DIEC provides a highly competitive environment for athletes, while offering an engaging experience for spectators and guests. Al Kaabi said Dubai Equestrian Club continues to play a key role in advancing endurance riding at the international level, with the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival reflecting the UAE’s leadership in delivering competitions that meet the highest standards of the sport. Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Centre,said: “We are proud to sponsor the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a landmark event on the global equestrian calendar that reflects His Highness’s vision to advance endurance riding and elevate the sport’s international standing. This sponsorship is a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to supporting heritage sports that are deeply rooted in our identity and values, and that reflect the discipline and excellence we uphold at Emirates. “The event also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for world-class equestrian competitions, bringing together elite riders and horses from around the world. We look forward to yet another exciting edition of the championship that builds on its strong legacy and delivers a high-calibre sporting experience for participants and audiences alike.” Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments and Azizi Group, said: “We are proud to once again be part of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, one of the most prestigious fixtures in the global endurance calendar. Equestrianism is deeply embedded in the UAE’s culture and heritage, and Dubai continues to exemplify world-class hospitality and leadership in hosting events of this scale. Sponsoring this festival for the ninth consecutive year reflects our enduring commitment to initiatives that unite communities, celebrate excellence, and enrich lives.” Al Tayer Motors and Defender will sponsor the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares for the 15th time and will be giving away vehicles, including Defenders, as prizes to the winners. Mona Hasan Sadoun, Vice President Customer Experience and Marketing, Al Tayer Motors, said: “We are honoured to be part of this iconic festival, reaffirming our commitment to the UAE’s equestrian community and local sporting events. Beyond showcasing our Defender range, renowned worldwide for their durability and all-terrain capability, we take pride in supporting initiatives that celebrate heritage, foster community engagement, and strengthen the spirit of sportsmanship across the nation.” At the 2025 edition, MRM Stables claimed both the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup and the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares, following victories by Saif Al Mazrouei riding Magic Glenn Torque and Bullio Ahnu, respectively. The Ladies Cup was won by Seeh Al Salam Endurance Stables after Zamzam Hamad Al Hosani secured victory riding Dorzok. The Private Stables competition was claimed by Al Awasif Stables, with Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi taking the title riding Sandine Raptor.