“The anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s accession as Ruler of Dubai represents a national moment in which we reflect on the journey of a visionary leader who created a global model, and a forward-looking vision that positioned Dubai as a hub for innovation and future-making.

Since January 4, His Highness has established a leadership model that transformed Dubai into an open space for innovation, placed people at the heart of every investment, and made knowledge the driving force of development. Through this vision, Dubai has not only kept pace with the world but has become a partner in shaping its future.

At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we see in this inspiring journey a reflection of our national responsibility: to redefine education as a platform for building minds, not merely delivering content; and to prepare a generation equipped with the tools of the future and capable of leading its transformations.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to being an active contributor to this vision—one that views knowledge as a sovereign strength, innovation as a path to sustainable development, and the human being as the greatest investment.”