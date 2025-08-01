His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed progress on the Jumeirah Beach 1 development project, one of Dubai Municipality’s flagship initiatives aimed at enhancing public beach infrastructure and elevating waterfront experiences across the emirate. His Highness was accompanied during his visit by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai. During the visit, His Highness was briefed by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality,on the latest developments of the project, which has reached a completion rate of more than 95%. Spanning 1,400 metres, the redevelopment represents a comprehensive upgrade of the beach’s design, facilities, and infrastructure, aimed at enhancing quality of life, supporting wellbeing, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for beach tourism. The projectis set to reopen to the public in early February and will offer a fully integrated coastal destination featuring modern recreational and sports facilities, family-friendly amenities, and dedicated pedestrian, cycling, and jogging paths designed to promote active lifestyles for all segments of society. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that Dubai continues to set new benchmarks in urban development through sustainable planning and people-centred design, ensuring that infrastructure development contributes directly to wellbeing, liveability, and long-term resilience. “Our vision is to develop a smart, future-ready city with advanced and sustainable infrastructure, world-class public spaces, and beaches that offer integrated services and high-quality experiences,” His Highness said. “Public beaches are an essential part of Dubai’s urban fabric, and their development reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life for both residents and visitors.” The Jumeirah Beach 1 development project supports the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 by enhancing open public spaces, promoting healthy living, and strengthening community wellbeing. It also aligns with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which prioritises the development of coastal areas, improved accessibility, and efficient mobility networks to support sustainable urban growth. His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Jumeirah Beach 1 development project reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to implementing the leadership’s directives to develop public beaches in line with the highest international standards. The project enhances coastal infrastructure readiness, responds to population and tourism growth, and delivers a distinctive experience that meets the expectations of residents and visitors.” He added: “Thisproject forms part of Dubai Municipality’s comprehensive programme to upgrade public beaches across the emirate. Our objective is to create integrated, high-quality beachfront destinations that strengthen Dubai’s global appeal and reinforce its position as one of the world’s leading beach cities.” The project includes upgraded service and health facilities distributed along the beach, including restrooms, showers, and changing rooms designed to international standards to ensure comfort, accessibility, and privacy. Dedicated areas for recreation, beach activities, and seasonal events have also been incorporated, alongside parking facilities for vehicles and buses, including electric vehicle charging stations. As part of Dubai Municipality’s approach to developing smart and future-ready beaches, the project integrates advanced technologies such as wireless internet connectivity, electronic information displays, smart lockers, and AI-enabled rescue and monitoring systems linked to the Municipality’s central control rooms, in coordination with relevant authorities. Climate-resilience measures form a core component of the project. Engineering works included raising the beach level and replenishing it with 250,000 cubic metres of clean sand, based on specialised technical and environmental studies, to enhance protection against rising sea levels and ensure long-term sustainability. In addition, the project introduces more than 15 investment opportunities across beach-related activities, retail, dining, and services, supporting economic growth and strengthening Dubai’s beach tourism ecosystem. The Jumeirah Beach 1 development project reflects Dubai Municipality’s vision to transform public beaches into integrated urban destinations that enhance wellbeing, support community cohesion, and contribute to Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit.