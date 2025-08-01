The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched the Labaih Initiative, which is designed to provide tailored access to its services for senior citizens, enabling them to complete their tax related applications, requests and tax compliance obligations, as well as exercising their rights smoothly, efficiently, and accurately, with full respect for privacy. The tailored processes and benefits under the initiative will be delivered through the FTA’s Call Centre and Taxpayer Support Centres, which already assist Taxable Persons in meeting their tax obligations and tax related requests with ease, efficiency, and in an environment that promotes collaboration and voluntary compliance. The FTA explained that the Laibah Initiative now offers a set of customised processes and approaches that address the specific needs and expectations of senior citizens. This aligns with the FTA’s strategy to continuously enhance its role in corporate social responsibility, and to contribute to improving quality of life within the community. His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, said: “The FTA has launched the Labaih Initiative as part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of service delivery and to provide senior citizens with appropriate facilitation and a tailored approach, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to ensure the highest levels of care, support and quality of life for them. Senior citizens form a core and valued pillar of our society, and this initiative reflects our appreciation for their longstanding contributions to the community and to the Nation’s development across all sectors.” His Excellency added: “Through the Labaih Initiative, we aim to offer innovative Tax process solutions that enable senior citizens to access all FTA services through mechanisms that ensure clarity, speed, and with full respect of their privacy, hence reducing the effort required throughout their service journey. The initiative provides a dedicated and simplified pathway for senior citizens who otherwise may experience challenges in completing their tax procedures accurately. It offers the necessary support, guidance, and facilitation that reflect our commitment to ensuring their comfort and enhancing their service experience.” The Director General stressed that the FTA’s ongoing commitment is to strengthen a tax environment that respects and protects the privacy of senior citizens, and everyone else, and that contributes to the enhancement of their well-being, in line with the UAE’s future vision for social care. This vision aims to develop innovative models that empower senior citizens to benefit from or access FTA services easily and effectively, guaranteeing the highest levels of quality of life. The Authority clarified that the Labaih Initiative provides a variety of features that support easy and accurate tax compliance, including the Direct Line service, where a specialised team at the FTA’s Taxpayer Support Office shall respond to all queries from senior citizens and will follow up on their requests, applying simple and efficient procedures. The Initiative benefits also provide for a priority access through the FTA’s Call Centre, and a Fast-Track service at the Taxpayer Support Centre, accelerating the processing of applications and transactions submitted by senior citizens. Additionally, the tax services are provided with full respect for their privacy and with a focus of enhancing their quality of life. This is achieved through simplified procedures and may include exclusively available services offered with clear and tailored guidance. The FTA added that among the benefits included in the Initiative is an electronic access to documents, allowing senior citizens to view them, directly on the FTA’s website, without the need to visit the Taxpayer Support Centre. The FTA further offers a range of awareness activities tailored for senior citizens, including workshops and introductory sessions, given through methods and tools suitable for their needs. These initiatives aim to enhance tax awareness, enabling them to understand and apply confidently and accurately with the tax legislation, tax procedures, and the services provided by the FTA.