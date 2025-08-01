Dubai Chambers said on Thursday it will hold the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum in Shenzhen, China, on 14th May 2026, as it seeks to attract new Chinese investment and partnerships in support of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33).

The Dubai Business Forum – China aims to showcase the opportunities created by the D33 agenda and position Dubai as a launchpad for Chinese companies expanding across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, Dubai Chambers said.

The event’s location in Shenzhen places it at the heart of the Greater Bay Area, a global hub for technological innovation.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the return to China reflects the organisation’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and building “tangible pathways for growth in the digital economy.

He said the forum is expected to catalyse new collaborations and joint ventures that support D33’s ambitions.

The event’s sessions will provide opportunities to exchange key insights on innovation, trade, the digital economy, and future industries.

The forum comes as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to expand its global network and reinforce Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment. The strong and fast-growing presence of Chinese businesses in Dubai is evident, with more than 6,190 active Chinese members registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of Q3 2025.

This event will feature curated business-matching meetings, sector roundtables, and policy dialogues designed to strengthen long-term collaboration.

The previous Dubai Business Forum – China, held in Beijing in August 2024, attracted more than 800 business leaders and investors.