Music District has announced the ‘Empowering Emirati Musicians’ programme, delivered in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). The initiative will provide young Emirati musicians with year-long structured trainingin string, wind, and traditional instruments. It reflects both entities’ commitment to growing the UAE’s music ecosystem and strengthening its contribution to the cultural and creative industries.

Both organisationshave invited emerging artists to apply for the programme, which falls under the Dubai Cultural Grant, with 25 January set as the deadline. The first cohort will include20 participants, selected for their interest in music and readiness to completea comprehensive, year-long learningexperience.

They will study under a select group of local and international teachers, supported by advanced instruction delivered across the year. The programme also includes field visits to Cremona, Italy, to explore violin-making with renowned luthiers, as well as a visit to France to learn about wind-instrument manufacturing. Over the 12 months, they will take part in concerts and music events in the UAE and abroad.

Shavkat Mamadjonov, Founder of Music District, said:“The Empowering Emirati Musiciansprogramme isan investment in the future of the UAE’s music scene. We want young Emirati creatives to access world-class instruction, alongside real performance opportunities that sharpen their craft and broaden their experience.”

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the programme's rolein developing talent, reflecting the Authority’s focus on creating the right conditions for creative growth.She added:“The initiativeoffersan inspiring space, allowing artists to learn a range ofmusical techniques, expand their capabilities acrossdifferent instruments, and developtheir practice, enablingthem to produce high-quality work that adds tothe UAE’s cultural landscape.”

Registration will open in early January 2026. Training will begin in February and continue for a full year. Applications can be submitted via:https://musicdistrict.ae/empowering-emirati-musicians-program-2026/.