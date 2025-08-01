The inaugural edition of Dubai Future Finance Week (DFFW) will take place from 11 to 15 May 2026, convening international leaders from the finance, policy, technology and investment sectors through a coordinated programme of high-level forums held across the emirate. As global financial markets undergo accelerated structural change, the Week will provide a strategic platform for dialogue, collaboration and the exchange of insights on the future of the global financial ecosystem. Organised under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Week underscores Dubai’s role in advancing dialogue on the evolving dynamics of capital markets, innovation, sustainability and governance. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumsaid the event reflects Dubai’s commitment to playing a key role in shaping a smart and sustainable global economy. The participation of leading decision-makers, thinkers and innovators from the financial services sector in the event provides an important opportunity to bring perspectives closer together, align efforts to address shared global challenges, and support dialogue on the future of the global financial sector,His Highness said. HH Sheikh Maktoum added that the event also opens new avenues for cooperation and supports innovation.He noted that the gathering encourages effective participation that enables markets to achieve greater growth and prosperity, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, particularly positioning Dubai among the world’s top four global financial centres and building a smart, diversified economy that keeps pace with future requirements. Designed as an integrated, citywide platform and led by DIFC, Dubai Future Finance Week brings together several major industry forums under a single, cohesive agenda, themed ‘Finance Reimagined: Where innovation meets policy and purpose’. At its core is the Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Organised under the theme ‘Connecting Markets – Transforming Economies’, the summit serves as the Week’s main event, shaping its momentum and convening global leaders to advance dialogue on the future of finance. Over five days, venues across Dubai will host discussions spanning the full spectrum of modern finance, from capital markets, private wealth and institutional investment to digital assets and sustainability-led finance.Each event within the programme explores a distinct area of financial transformation, enabling participants to engage directly with global institutions, industry leaders and policymakers through a set of complementary forums. Together, they provide a structured environment for cross-sector insight and practical engagement on emerging areas of opportunity. By situating these discussions within a single, coordinated week, Dubai Future Financial Week will enable participants to connect themes that are often addressed in isolation. This integrated approach will allow attendees to examine how developments in one area influence progress in another and engage on priorities that cut across traditional boundaries. His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC,said: “Dubai’s vision is to shape the global economy, and Dubai Future Finance Week is a natural extension of that ambition. It highlights the emirate’s role as a catalyst for ideas, collaboration and forward-looking growth across international markets, and it underscores our determination here at DIFC to help set the pace for global financial and economic progress. The Week will strengthen this position by enabling engagement across finance, technology, regulation and investment, in support of the ambitions set out under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.” His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “Dubai Future Finance Week reflects our commitment to providing platforms that bring the global financial community together to navigate change and identify new opportunities. As the region’s leading global financial centre, DIFC is well positioned to offer a unified and focused environment for senior decision-makers to engage on priority issues. As global markets continue to evolve, Dubai plays a key role in shaping the future of finance through the depth of its ecosystem and its international connectivity.” Programme highlights A central pillar of the programme, the Dubai FinTech Summit will return to Madinat Jumeirah with an expanded format designed to accelerate global collaboration and growth opportunities for FinTechs, scale-ups and investors. The summit will convenemore than 10,000 delegates from over 150 countries, alongside more than 1,000 investors, and over 300 regional and international speakers, and over 250 sponsors, spanning over more than 25industry verticals. The 2026 edition will feature a dedicated Investors’ Lounge and Deal Hub, new country pavilions to enhance cross-border partnerships, and curated content streams examining emerging trends in digital finance, AI-driven technologies and regulatory innovation. These developments build on the Summit’s continued momentum and its contribution to the region’s financial innovation landscape, supported by DIFC’s ongoing growth as a global hub for financial innovation. The Week will feature platforms that examine the systems and standards underpinning the future of financial services. Seamless FinTech Middle East will feature discussions on digital commerce, payments and financial infrastructure, while the Reg3 Forum will bring together regulators, policymakers and market participants to explore supervisory innovation and the evolution of cross-border regulatory frameworks. Together, these forums provide a foundation for addressing how global financial systems can remain connected, efficient and forward-looking. There will also be leading gatherings focused on long-term capital allocation and sustainable economic growth. The DIFC Family Wealth Centre Summit will examine the priorities of family enterprises and the expanding role of private markets, while the Future Sustainability Forum will explore the growing importance of sustainability-led finance and climate-aligned investment. In parallel, the Islamic Finance Forum will highlight developments across Sharia-aligned markets, reflecting Dubai’s established role as a global centre for Islamic finance.