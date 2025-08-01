Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets With Bahraini Delegation Participating In The World Economic Forum In Davos #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets With Bahraini Delegation Participating In The World Economic Forum In Davos
(21 January 2026)

  

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with the Bahraini delegation participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with a number of senior officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the strength of the longstanding fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, underpinned by a long history of cooperation and close coordination.

Her Highness stressed the importance of continuing to enhance bilateral partnerships across various fields, particularly in the economic and development spheres, in ways that advance mutual interests and support the aspirations of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on a number of key economic and government-related themes, including policies that support sustainable growth, the development of government operating models, enhancing the resilience of national economies, and mechanisms to leverage successful global experiences and exchange best practices in governance, innovation, and institutional transformation.

