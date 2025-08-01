His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that Dubai is moving forward in establishing a sustainable economic model based on knowledge and innovation, enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness and consolidating its position as a global center for business and advanced technologies, through the launch of quality projects that anticipate the future and transform ambitions into tangible achievements. This came during His Highness’s launch of a number of expansion projects in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the knowledge and innovation-focused economic zone under the umbrella of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZAD), with investments amounting to AED 12.8 billion . These projects reinforce Dubai Silicon Oasis’s position as one of the pillars of the knowledge economy system in the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai continues to shape the future by adopting and employing advanced technologies to serve humanity, the economy, and society, and by building a sustainable knowledge economy based on innovation, transforming ideas into opportunities, achievements, and tangible realities, within a global environment open to talents, creative minds, and quality investments, thereby enhancing the quality of life and consolidating Dubai’s position at the forefront of the most future-ready cities.” His Highness added: “The expansion projects we have launched in Dubai Silicon Oasis represent a pivotal point in the path of sustainable development, as they provide integrated environments that support research and development, and enable companies and entrepreneurs to grow and innovate in future value-added sectors.” The launch ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZAD), His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, and a number of officials. Quality projects. On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZAD), said : “We continue to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for innovation, technology and the economy of the future, through quality projects that embody the spirit of leadership and enhance the emirate’s ability to anticipate and absorb changes.” His Highness added: “The launch of the expansion projects for Dubai Silicon Oasis is a strategic step that reflects our ambitions to double the contribution of the knowledge economy to comprehensive growth, and to create an ideal environment for local, regional and global companies and investments and entrepreneurs in the advanced technology, artificial intelligence and future industries sectors.” His Highness continued: “These mega-projects fall within an integrated vision that keeps pace with the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and embody our conviction that economic progress is inseparable from quality of life and sustainability. The structure of the smart and sustainable projects, and their multiple components that integrate the business environment, future technologies, housing, education and entertainment, express Dubai’s development vision that places people at the heart of policies and projects, and invests in creativity and knowledge to build the cities of the future.” His Highness explained, saying: “We view these projects as an integrated platform to enhance the partnership between the public and private sectors, develop new business models that anticipate the future, and provide quality investment, professional and educational opportunities for young talents and innovators from around the world, confirming our firm commitment to continue developing advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation and competitive incentives that enshrine Dubai’s attractiveness as a first destination for investment, work and live, and enhance its leadership as a global development model.” Sustainable future For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of DIZ, said: “This step reflects DIZ’s commitment to continue playing a pivotal role in achieving the objectives of Dubai’s economic agenda D33 by providing integrated residential, commercial and investment environments within its free zones that support the private sector as a key partner of the Emirate of Dubai in the journey of the next fifty years, especially the new economic sectors, and contribute to creating quality job opportunities and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness.” Dr. Al Zarouni emphasized that the new expansion phase falls within the framework of continuous and diligent work to find innovative solutions and alternatives that support the success of the business environment in Dubai, and will enhance the position of Dubai Silicon Oasis as a global platform that embraces creators and innovators, and provides them with advanced infrastructure, exceptional resources and outstanding institutional support to achieve their aspirations. He pointed out that this new strategic expansion will bring about a qualitative shift in attracting investments, especially in future sectors, and will consolidate Dubai’s position as a smart city and a sustainable economy. Development works The expansion plan includes two major projects, “District Io” and “Block 14”. The “District Io” project, with investments of AED 11 billion , aims to provide infrastructure that supports the development of future technologies and enhances the research, development and innovation system in the Emirate of Dubai and contributes strategically to knowledge and innovation targets, as well as consolidating Dubai’s position as a global engine for research, development and innovation. The project, which includes 25 buildings compliant with green building standards (LEED) and is divided into 18 business buildings and 4 residential buildings, in addition to the development of hospitality facilities, including a conference center, and an innovation and experience center, will contribute to creating more than 70,000 direct and indirect job opportunities over 10 years, and contribute to the GDP of the Emirate of Dubai with a value of up to AED 103 billion by 2036, and contribute to attracting foreign direct investments of up to AED 30 billion by 2036. The project, designed to accommodate more than 6,500 global, small, medium and emerging companies in future sectors, focuses on six key sectors: smart mobility, 3D printing, robotics, transformative technologies (X-Tech), artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and Web 3 technologies, in addition to other sectors directly and indirectly, thus enhancing Dubai’s position as a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship. The District Io project will be developed according to an implementation plan that includes two main phases. The first phase, which will begin development work in 2026, includes office spaces, research and development laboratories, and retail spaces. The second main phase, during 2027, includes the development of hospitality facilities, including a conference center and an innovation and experience center.