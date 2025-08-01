Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets With Ecuador’s First Lady On Sidelines Of World Economic Forum In Davos #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets With Ecuador’s First Lady On Sidelines Of World Economic Forum In Davos
(23 January 2026)

  

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Lavinia Valbonesi Noboa, First Lady of the Republic of Ecuador, on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Attending the meeting were Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; and His Excellency Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and the Chair of the UAE Government Media Office; and a number of senior officials from both sides.

The meeting is part of the UAE’s active participation in the World Economic Forum, a high-level global platform that brings together world leaders, decision-makers and senior figures to discuss key global economic and development issues and explore prospects of international cooperation.

During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with countries around the world, highlighting the importance of building partnerships based on the exchange of expertise and knowledge. She emphasised the importance of supporting joint initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and enhance economic and social stability.

The discussions covered a range of topics, including sustainable growth strategies, community empowerment, and the importance of drawing on successful global experiences in innovation, institutional capacity-building, and strengthening the role of culture as a driver of comprehensive development.

The meeting also highlighted the role of international platforms, particularly the World Economic Forum, in supporting constructive dialogue between nations, expanding opportunities for international cooperation and identifying new partnership avenues that contribute to balanced development and strengthen stability at the regional and global levels.

