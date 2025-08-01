Mada Media, the official entity for issuing Out-of-Home (OOH) advertisement permits in Dubai, today convened its Strategic Partners Forum, bringing together leading out of home advertising investors and key stakeholders to strengthen strategic partnerships and advance cooperation across the industry ecosystem. The forum was attended by members of Mada Media’s Board of Directors;Mansoor Al Sabahi,Chief Executive Officer; and a group of strategic partners representing the emirate’s foremost out of home advertising investors. The forum reflects Mada Media’s ongoing commitment to preserving Dubai’s beauty, enhancing sustainability, and reinforcing its role as the leader and enabler of a future-ready sector. It also aligns with the emirate’s legislative and regulatory frameworks governing outdoor advertising, while highlighting new and promising investment opportunities. Deepening collaboration The primary objective of the Strategic Partners Forum was to deepen collaboration with strategic investors, establish common ground, and develop unified frameworks that ensure full compliance with the laws and regulations governing the out of home advertising sector in Dubai. Particular emphasis was placed on adherence to the Out-Of-Home Advertising Manual, accelerating digital transformation, and encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies shaping the future of the global out-of-home (OOH) advertising market. The forum also served as a platform to brief industry leaders on the latest market trends and global developments, while providing an open forum to listen to investor insights and challenges. This collaborative approach supports the development of innovative, practical solutions that sustain the sector’s growth and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in urban innovation and visual excellence. Stimulating growth Building on the outcomes of the workshops held during the forum, Mada Media will develop a set of actionable recommendations to support its corporate strategy for managing, regulating, and developing the sector. These efforts aim to expand investment opportunities, attract international brands, and stimulate economic growth, while safeguarding Dubai’s sophisticated visual identity and global reputation. All initiatives are closely aligned with sustainability objectives and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. In his opening address, Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, welcomed the strategic partners and emphasised the importance of maintaining regular engagement with major investors in the out of home advertising sector. He noted that such forums ensure partners remain fully informed of regulatory updates, changes to technical guidelines, and global best practices, while also fostering knowledge exchange on innovation and emerging challenges. Commenting on the timing of the forum, Al Sabahi said: “Having successfully completed its start-up phase, Mada Media is now focused on consolidating its role within the business community and leading the sector toward sustainable growth. By ensuring compliance with technical standards, and driving digital transformation, we aim to create a market that is commercially attractive while enhancing Dubai’s beauty. Our priority is to strike a balance between operational excellence and investor profitability, which we are achieving by offering high-value investment opportunities, including tenders for strategically located signs along Dubai’s major roads, as well as other initiatives that will be announced in due course.” The forum featured a technical presentation by Daniel Bunyan, Partner, Strategy&, who shared insights into global best practices and emerging trends in the out of home advertising industry. In addition, three thematic workshops were held, with their outcomes reviewed during a closing plenary session moderated by Mada Media’s strategic advisors. Through initiatives such as the Strategic Partners Forum, Mada Media continues to advance its vision of preserving Dubai’s beauty, enhancing sustainability, ensuring public and traffic safety, and preventing visual pollution. At the same time, it plays an active role in driving economic development by attracting capital, promoting investment, and bringing global brands to Dubai’s dynamic out of home advertising market.