Patrick Reed stormed into a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, thanks to a brilliant 67 on Moving Day. The American held a narrow overnight advantage at nine under but was quickly challenged by Francesco Molinari on the front nine. Molinari, who led after 18 holes, opened with three straight birdies to reach double figures before Reed hit back with three birdies and two bogeys in his first seven holes to join him at ten under. Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, then finished his front nine with a birdie to edge ahead and did not look back, picking up three further shots to climb to 14 under at Emirates Golf Club as he pursues a maiden Rolex Series victory. "I think the biggest thing right now is the driving. I feel like I'm driving the ball a little better right now," said Reed. "Once I saw putts go in this week, seems like the putter is back behaving doing what it's supposed to, and allows me to free up the rest of my golf game. "You're always excited, showing up on Sunday with a lead. I feel like that's what all of us live for as players, competitors, to have a chance to win on Sundays. I know it's not going to be easy, it never is, and doesn't matter how big of a lead you have." Spaniard David Puig surged into solo second following a birdie-birdie finish in a stunning 66 to reach ten under, with 2022 champion Viktor Hovland one shot further back alongside Englishman Andy Sullivan, who bounced back from bogeys at the eighth and ninth with three birdies on the back nine. "It was a great day from start to finish," said Puig. "We were a little behind, and seeing Patrick Reed and all the guys that are up there are really good players, so I knew I needed a good one. Still a little behind but it's going really well. Hopefully tomorrow we have a good chance." Hovland, who carded a bogey-free 65, said: "It was very nice and steady today. Hit a lot of fairways. I know I played a wonderful round of golf today. Certainly no complaints about a bogey-free 65 out here. This place is no joke. If I get off the tee and in a decent position, I can really do some damage." Italian pair Molinari and Andrea Pavan were in a share of fifth at eight under, while Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and Spaniard Jorge Campillo sat at seven under. Nicolai Højgaard led the group at six under alongside South African trio Jayden Schaper, Hennie du Plessis and amateur Christiaan Maas, as well as French pair Julien Guerrier and Martin Couvra. MORE THAN LEGENDARY GOLF Away from the Final Round action on the Majlis course, Tournament Town is set to deliver a full programme of entertainment from 10am to 10pm. Following Saturday's enchanting WICKED performance from Broadway Entertainment Group, which saw Elphaba and Glinda delight families with a special meet-and-greet, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic continues to offer entertainment for all ages on Championship Sunday. The expanded Kids Zone, double in size for 2026, hosts another day of activities and workshops, while roaming acts, bubble artists, stilt walkers, children's entertainers, caricature artists, and glitter face painting keep fans of all ages entertained throughout the day. Live music continues into the evening as the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic reaches its climax. Sustainability Corner features engaging eco-focused activities for all ages, reflecting the tournament's status as the first GEO Certified golf event in the Middle East. 