DET and Dubai Chambers partner with Tradeling to accelerate SME digital growth under Dubai Traders Initiative
(27 January 2026)

  

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers have announced a strategic partnership with Tradeling, the MENA region’s largest B2B digital ecosystem, under the Dubai Traders initiative. Tradeling, a Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) entity, will support Dubai-based SMEs in accelerating their transition into digital wholesale and B2B trade.

The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). It was signed by His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, and Alastair Croker, CEO of Tradeling.

The partnership marks the next phase of Dubai Traders’ evolution, building on the strong momentum generated through anchor partnerships with leading B2C platforms noon and Amazon. This new partnership expands the initiative’s scope to B2B and wholesale markets, unlocking new growth pathways for traders, manufacturers, distributors, and exporters. 

Launched in 2024, Dubai Traders is a cornerstone of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate its position as a premier global hub for business and innovation. By partnering with Tradeling, Dubai Traders is addressing a critical gap in SME enablement: helping businesses digitise their wholesale operations, access large institutional buyers, and scale efficiently across regional and international markets.

His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, the Dubai Traders initiative reinforces our mission to cultivate the most dynamic, accessible and beneficial environment for SMEs. This partnership with Tradeling marks an important chapter in empowering SMEs in the city to harness the benefits and seize the opportunities of a digitally driven economy, advances our commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and strengthens the city's role as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and innovation. Through Dubai Traders, we are transforming entrepreneurial ambition into competitive advantage and creating new pathways for businesses to scale regionally and internationally.”

 

