His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched DIFC Zabeel District, a landmark expansion of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) that will consolidate its status as the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while also reinforcing Dubai's stature as the region's preferred business and lifestyle destination. DIFC Zabeel District is the largest demand-led expansion of a financial centre in the region, encompassing a massive site area of 7.1 million sq. ft and total gross floor area of 17.7million sq. ft. The estimated gross development value exceeds AED100 billion. Futuristic projects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that "Dubai continues to enhance its status as a leading global business and finance hub by launching landmark, futuristic projects that provide a comprehensive ecosystem integrating business requirements with high quality of life. This has made Dubai the preferred destination for businesses and talent worldwide." "Dubai is a story of ambition that knows no bounds, writing its chapters with future-forward achievements and a determination stemming from the belief that building the future is a time-sensitive responsibility. In Dubai, we do not wait for change, we make it. We transform dreams into a reality that speaks the language of leadership," he affirmed. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: "DIFC Zabeel District is a key step towards advancing the financial sector in Dubai and worldwide. The new district will see DIFC surge in scale to accommodate over 42,000 companies, a workforce exceeding 125,000, and more than one million square feet of space dedicated to future technologies and AI. It will also offer state-of-the-art spaces for business, innovation, education, and residential living. DIFC is the pulsing heart of Dubai's economy and the bridge connecting East and West. It is the nexus of investment and innovation." His Highness praised the transformation of the financial services industry in Dubai since DIFC opened in 2004, and commended DIFC's leadership for their commitment to driving a new era for global finance and positioning Dubai as a world-leading financial and investment destination. A ceremony held on site in Zabeel, adjacent to the existing DIFC Gate District, marked the public launch of the DIFC Zabeel District development. The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and President of DIFC; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, along with several senior officials. His Highness was welcomed at the site by His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority; members of the Higher Board of Directors of DIFC; and senior officials of the DIFC Authority, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and DIFC Courts. A comprehensive ecosystem His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "DIFC Zabeel District is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to foster a comprehensive financial ecosystem conducive to innovation that integrates infrastructure with financial regulations to drive growth. This development further enhances Dubai's ability to lead financial sector transformation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate's economy by 2033 and solidify its position as one of the world's top four financial centres." His Highness Sheikh Maktoum added: "DIFC Zabeel District is a new, strategic step in DIFC's journey, and a launchpad for a new era of innovation and progress in global finance. This development is key to accommodating the rapid growth of global financial and tech firms, and affirming our commitment to ensure an agile business environment that sets new benchmarks of financial excellence and drives economic growth in Dubai and the UAE." DIFC's legacy of more than 20 years of success in facilitating trade and investment flows into Dubai was highlighted at the ceremony, represented by the theme 'Tomorrow Begins Here', outlining the journey of DIFC from its launch in 2004 to its remarkable progress as a global finance hub with world-class infrastructure and governance. The ceremony offered a complete visualisation of the future of DIFC Zabeel District, which is set to double DIFC's capacity to more than 42,000 businesses and a workforce of over 125,000. Redefining the industry His Excellency Essa Kazim commented: "This expansion will redefine the financial industry in the MEASA region and fast-track DIFC's contribution to Dubai's economic growth. As a powerful growth partner, innovation engine, regulatory innovator, and business enabler, DIFC Zabeel District will create unparalleled opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. It will firmly entrench Dubai's position as a global financial leader and as a launchpad for the future of finance." His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: "By bolstering Dubai's global competitiveness through the DIFC Zabeel District, DIFC lays the foundations of the next era of global finance. The expansion will be a magnet for financial services expertise and global talent. DIFC Zabeel District will set a new benchmark for integrating work and wellbeing, creating a destination where professional excellence and quality of life reinforce each other. As a thriving community of creators, innovators, and financial forerunners, it will power the next 20 years of growth."