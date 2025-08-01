His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended today the opening of the Dubai Emiratisation Forum, held under the theme ‘Solid Partnerships for Sustainable Development’, at the One&Only One Za’abeel Hotel in Dubai.

His Highness said that the Dubai Emiratisation Forum serves as a strategic platform that reinforces Dubai’s commitment to developing human capital, strengthening public-private and educational partnerships, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent, and advancing the leadership’s vision of investing in people for sustainable development.

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness, was also attended by by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, alongside directors general and representatives from government entities, private sector companies, and educational institutions, as well as a distinguished group of leaders and experts committed to developing national talent, refining their skills, and enhancing their capabilities.

In his keynote address, His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori affirmed the Dubai Emiratisation Council’s commitment to strengthening the readiness of national talent in Dubai. He praised partners for supporting Emiratisation goals, creating opportunities for Emirati youth in the labour market, and contributing to Dubai’s development as a leading model for investing in people and shaping the future.

During the Forum, the Emirates Human Resources Development Council launched the ‘Dubai Ambition’ initiative, which aims to employ 5,000 Emiratis in the private sector this year and deliver training and development programmes for 20,000 Emirati students and graduates in partnership with public and private sector organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took group photos with 29 graduates of the Chief Financial Officer Programme, which aims to develop national talents into financial leaders capable of managing institutions effectively; and with partners of the ‘Tomouh Dubai’ initiative.

The Forum brought Emiratisation partners together to exchange ideas and showcase efforts supporting Dubai’s human development goals, underscoring the council’s dedication to nurturing national talent.