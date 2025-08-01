The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched GameForward, a new accelerator programme designed to empower Emirati game developers and contribute to the growth of Dubai’s emerging game development ecosystem. The initiative addresses a significant market opportunity in the fast-growing global gaming industry, which was forecast to have hit US$188.8 billion (AED693.4 billion) in revenues in 2025, according to market intelligence firm Newzoo. GameForward provides a practical pathway for Emirati developers to transform innovative concepts into commercially viable ventures, supporting Dubai's mission to build a resilient, diversified economy.The implementation of the initiative is closely aligned with the goals of the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), the primary government entity under the Dubai Media Council responsible for advancing the emirate’s film and gaming industries. The programme will culminate in a Demo Day during the Dubai Esports and Games Festival in May 2026, where finalist teams will get exposure to industry experts and attendees, and pitch to a panel of gaming leaders and investors for the opportunity to secure grants. The winning Dubai-based team will receive exclusive post-programme support and global scaling assistance to accelerate growth beyond the UAE market. GameForward aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by enabling national talent to participate in high-growth, future-focused sectors and by strengthening Dubai’s innovation-led entrepreneurship ecosystem. The programme is part of Dubai SME’s wider mission to accelerate and broaden Emirati entrepreneurship, and deliver its long-term roadmap to help facilitate the launch of 27,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033. It also aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which seeks to elevate Dubai into the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector. Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “GameForward reflects our commitment to creating the most dynamic and enabling environment for entrepreneurship in Dubai and empowering Emirati talent in high-growth digital sectors. We are helping to build Dubai's gaming economy from the ground up by equipping Emirati developers with world-class training and mentorship, ensuring that homegrown innovation remains central to Dubai’s economic future as a global digital economy hub. This initiative reflects the collaborative spirit between government and private sector that defines our approach to economic transformation, and our confidence in sustained government support for entrepreneurs across all sectors. GameForward advances a key priority of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by empowering Emirati talent to compete globally in technology-enabled industries and strengthening Dubai's position as a launchpad for innovation." Commenting on the partnership, Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the strategic partnership with Dubai SME reflects the Authority’s cultural responsibility to support and empower local talent, and to encourage them to refine their expertise and develop their skills within the digital gaming sector. This contributes to the growth of the cultural and creative industries and reinforces Dubai’s position among the world’s top ten hubs for e-gaming. Al Suwaidi added: “GameForward plays a crucial role in building an integrated ecosystem that supports game developers and entrepreneurs, enhancing their readiness to compete regionally and globally. This is achieved through a combination of specialised mentorship, hands-on experience, and access to networks of experts and investors. The programme aligns with the Authority’s sectoral priorities, which focus on investing in Emirati talent and creatives by providing meaningful opportunities that foster innovation, enable idea development, and translate outputs into measurable value. It also helps accelerate new ventures that contribute to the local landscape and further strengthen Dubai’s status as a global hub for the creative economy.” Open to individual Emirati developers and teams with at least one Emirati founder, GameForward supports aspiring creators with high potential and developers looking to scale existing projects. The accelerator will begin in March 2026 and will deliver structured support across four strategic pillars: technical upskilling through masterclasses on game design, monetisation, and publishing; business readiness workshops covering go-to-market strategy, user acquisition, and investor pitch preparation; strategic mentorship from gaming industry veterans and technical experts; and ecosystem integration with resources from Dubai Founders HQ to strengthen the startup community. GameForward represents a critical component of Dubai SME's wider mission to integrate Emirati talent and entrepreneurship into Dubai's growth journey by cultivating a strong local pipeline of creators and early-stage studios. The programme leverages the city's innovation-driven ecosystem, robust digital infrastructure, and business-friendly environment to foster a globally competitive SME landscape in the gaming sector, while enhancing community visibility and engagement through targeted ecosystem touchpoints during the programme period, ultimately positioning a new generation of forward-thinking, resilient Emirati entrepreneurs to shape the future of the regional gaming industry.