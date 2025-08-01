Dubai has become the regional hub in a trend reshaping the luxury real estate market as wealthy global buyers make quality of life their main investment goal.

The global wellness real estate market, which has more than doubled since 2019, is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2029, with the Middle East playing its own part in this transformation.

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the MENA region is the second fastest-growing market worldwide, expanding at just over 22% annually, just behind Latin America–Caribbean (24%), and ahead of Europe (22.4%).

“Over the last few years, there has been a big change in the way luxury real estate is defined and valued,” says Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand. “No longer is it just driven by well-known names, size, or prestige. Today, buyers seek homes to improve their health and wellbeing.”

“They are now asking, ‘Is this home going to make me healthier? Will it help me sleep better, improve my mood, my family's well-being? Will it connect me to nature, and give us all the quality of life we need?”

“This was our motivation in developing Keturah Reserve as the first community of its kind in the region where wellness science shapes every architectural decision.”

Interiors across the AED5.7 billion luxury Keturah Reserve development in Meydan feature natural materials and rich greenery to promote daily wellness. Bio-living features include sophisticated air and water purification systems, as well circadian lighting to improve sleep, mood, and energy levels.