In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), the fifth edition of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders commenced today in Dubai. The event featured series of interactive sessions highlighting the achievements of Arab youth, showcasing initiatives that transformed individual ideas into lasting impact across development, innovation, creative industries, advanced technologies, and science. In his welcome address, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the AYC, highlighted how the gathering reflects a shift from initiatives to lasting impact, emphasising the role of Arab youth in turning ideas into models that support development and shape the future in partnership with decision-makers. His Excellency Ahmed AboulGheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, described the meeting as a growing platform for empowering youth, developing their skills, and expanding their positive impact. He noted that the gathering comes amid rapid global changes, with established norms questioned, institutions reassessed, and nations competing to ensure the well-being and security of their people. Fatima Al Hallami, CEO of the Arab Youth Centre, highlighted the centre’s efforts to empower youth by connecting their priorities to real opportunities in leadership, innovation, and the new economy. She also announced the launch of the “Arab Youth Leaders in the New Economy Programme,” aimed at preparing young leaders to navigate economic changes, anticipate future markets, and drive growth with governance and sustainability in mind. The event showcased the achievements of Arab youth in leadership, innovation, science, and the creative economy. Through interactive panels, success stories of Arab Youth Centre alumni, and initiatives such as Satellite 813 project, and digital gaming ventures, participants explored how individual ideas can generate lasting, institutional impact. During the event, the Arab Youth Space Hackathon was unveiled, organised in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency and the Arab Space Cooperation Group. The Arab Meeting for Young Leaders serves as a platform for collaboration among entities invested in empowering Arab youth across diverse developmental pathways. It showcases best practices and innovative ideas, while also acting as a launchpad for regional initiatives designed to build capacity, develop skills, and create enabling environments.