Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, awarded the global edition of the Future Fit Seal to three outstanding international government projects, as part of an initiative that recognises international government projects that demonstrate readiness to navigate future challenges. The award ceremony, held on the first day of the World Governments Summit 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 February, was attended by Her Excellency Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit, alongside senior government leaders and officials participating in the Summit. Out of more than 1,500 projects submitted from over 100 countries, three initiatives were selected for the second cycle of the Global Future Fit Seal. These include Diella, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Republic of Albania; Port of Busan, Republic of Korea; and the National Precision Medicine Programme, Republic of Singapore. The awards were received by Her Excellency Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Economy and Innovation of Albania; His Excellency Jeong Wondong, Vice President of the Management Division at Busan Port, Korea; and Her Excellency Dr. Seow Shih Wee, Senior Director of Corporate Services at Precision Health Research Singapore - PRECISE. Celebrating proactive leadership Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi affirmed that the global edition of the Future Fit Seal celebrates proactive leadership models that enhance global readiness for the future. She noted that the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to embedding future readiness as a core governance approach and aligns with the World Governments Summit’s role as a global platform for knowledge exchange and future-focused solutions. She added that the Seal focuses on innovative government models that deliver tangible impact at sectoral, national, and global levels, and are assessed based on clear outcomes and data-driven results. The Seal spans six priority sectors: the new economy, advanced technology, sustainability, Fourth Industrial Revolution sectors, food and water security, and quality of life. Awarded Projects Diella, Minister of Artificial Intelligence – Republic of Albania Diella is the world’s first AI-powered minister, representing a groundbreaking model in government operations. The initiative supports decision-making across tendering, financial analysis, and regulatory review, reflecting a strategic shift toward AI-enabled governance that enhances efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness. Busan Port – Republic of Korea Busan Port has transformed into a fully automated, smart port through the deployment of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things technologies, big-data logistics systems, and blockchain-based documentation. The implementation of a Digital Twin Logistics platform has enhanced operational efficiency across maritime and land transport networks, increasing productivity, reducing costs, and strengthening the port’s global competitiveness. National Precision Medicine Programme – Republic of Singapore Singapore’s National Precision Medicine Programme integrates genomic, clinical, lifestyle, and environmental data to enable early detection, targeted treatments, and preventive healthcare. The initiative has progressed through multiple phases, including large-scale genome sequencing across diverse population groups, positioning Singapore as a leader in precision health and data-driven medical research. Global Future Fit Seal The Future Fit Seal is a national symbol launched by the Government Development and the Future Office of the UAE government. It is awarded to projects of federal and local governments that enhance the country’s readiness for the future. These projects are recognised for their proactiveness and exceptionalism with bold and practical future visions. They aim to deliver clear, specific and tangible results by investing in future skills and leveraging advanced technologies. The Future Fit Seal focuses on readiness projects in key priority sectors, including the new economy, advanced technology, food and water security, environmental sustainability, future skills, and quality of life. The global edition of the Seal was launched during the World Governments Summit 2025, where four international projects were recognised in its inaugural cycle.