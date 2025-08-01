Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) maintained its position as a leader in customer happiness in 2025, achieving an impressive score of 98.9% on the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index, overseen by the Dubai Digital Authority. DEWA recorded 98.02% satisfaction rate in 2025 on the Dubai Government Customers of Determination Index administered by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme. This builds on DEWA’s strong performance in 2024, when it recorded 97.01% on the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index, while service partners exceeded 99% happiness level with DEWA’s services. “In line with the proactive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we work to make the UAE the home of happiness and Dubai the favourite place to live, work and visit. In accordance with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), we shape our future plans with a focus on excellence, leadership and the continuous advancement of government operations to provide more efficient, high-quality and effective services. Our commitment to achieving zero bureaucracy and accelerating digital transformation – alongside our efforts to achieve 100% of the targets set by the ‘Services 360’ policy – has made people’s lives easier, exceeded their expectations and enhanced their overall happiness. Service automation hit 100% while self-services that do not require physical presence stood at 100% and the digital adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99.5%. DEWA achieved digital integration across more than 100 projects, in collaboration with 65 government and private organisations,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. “DEWA’s Customer Happiness Charter aims to enhance stakeholder engagement by adopting best practices in customer happiness services and providing innovative digital solutions to achieve their happiness. The DEWA Customer Happiness Framework embodies AI-driven intelligence and emotionally attuned service design. It ensures that every interaction is proactive, personalised and meets customers’ needs. This fosters future readiness while prioritising a human-centred approach and delivering a seamless omni-channel experience,” added Al Tayer. DEWA’s service transformation model was developed to pinpoint priority areas for enhancement, implement a customer-focused service design approach and streamline procedures to ensure easier access to services. The model places great emphasis on nurturing a culture of continuous improvement and learning at every stage, thereby elevating the customer experience and driving systematic improvements in operational efficiency. Additionally, it is anchored in a whole-of-government approach and collaboration with partners, enabling the delivery of seamless and integrated city-wide service experiences. DEWA has streamlined its procedures and eliminated unnecessary ones by offering proactive, innovative, secure and fully digital services and processes, resulting in lower mobility-related expenses for stakeholders. Through the implementation of the ‘360 Services’ Policy, DEWA has enhanced the customer experience by providing all of its services digitally and completely re-engineering its operational workflows. The ‘Easy-Connect’ initiative facilitated access to electricity connections and enhanced the experience of consultants and contractors in DEWA’s technical services by integrating related services. DEWA has also launched the ‘Sun Power’ initiative, which aims to connect solar energy through faster, easier and more efficient digital procedures. This is achieved by integrating the solar energy No Objection Certificate (NOC) service with the solar energy connection service and by unifying internal inspection-related procedures. The initiative also leverages artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and geographic information systems to provide real-time data on solar energy production and export, as well as network performance. The initiative has contributed to the installation of solar systems and reduced more than 71,000 working hours annually. The ‘Sun Power’ and ‘Easy Connect’ initiatives have streamlined processes between customers and DEWA, reducing service delivery steps by up to 75% and completion times by as much as 50%, providing significant benefits to consultants and contractors. These improvements have directly accelerated the roll-out of investment projects in Dubai, increasing annual investor returns by approximately AED414 million and generating annual savings of more than AED120 million for customers. DEWA has developed the Billing Services AI Specialist, an advanced system powered by AI and machine learning. It analyses internal and external notifications received from advanced billing systems and transforms them into predictive and interactive analytics that support the generation of accurate, interconnected reports. The system enables real-time tracking of key performance indicators and guides strategic improvement efforts based on smart, data-driven insights. It increases the efficiency of billing management, empowers employees to make proactive and accurate decisions, and contributes to improving service quality. DEWA has automated deposit refund requests for amounts of up to AED4,000 without human intervention, representing around 90% of refund requests. The initiative reduced the average refund processing time from approximately four days to 30 minutes. The system operates around the clock and is independent of official working hours. This is a major step forward that reflects DEWA’s leadership in leveraging advanced technologies to improve service efficiency and accelerate processes. The new system uses a comprehensive and robust verification mechanism that enables direct instructions to be sent to the bank to transfer the refund amount to the customer’s account using the International Bank Account Number (IBAN). This ensures greater accuracy, speed and reliability.