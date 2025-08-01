His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired the first Defence Council meeting of 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities and advance military preparedness in line with approved strategic visions.

The meeting reviewed a range of topics related to modernisation and the adoption of new technologies, in addition to discussing plans and programmes aimed at enhancing readiness and institutional efficiency to further boost the capabilities of the Armed Forces and enable them to carry out their duties with utmost dedication.

The Council also addressed several initiatives aligned with future development plans for the defence sector and the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

The meeting forms part of the Ministry’s continued efforts to drive comprehensive development and reinforce the state of readiness of the Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Lt. General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior armed forces officers.