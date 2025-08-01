Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Chairman Of Ports, Customs And Free Zone Corporation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Chairman Of Ports, Customs And Free Zone Corporation
(14 February 2026)

  

 In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued a Decree appointing Abdulla bin Damithan as Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Abdulla bin Damithan has extensive professional experience in ports, logistics, and trade. He oversees DP World’s operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, including ports, economic zones, marine services, and trade solutions.

Abdulla bin Damithan previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DP World UAE and led the company’s strategies in key regional markets, with a focus on developing trade infrastructure and enhancing supply chain efficiency and sustainability.

In the UAE, he oversees Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), supporting the emirate’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem and strengthening its role in connecting global markets.

Abdulla bin Damithan joined DP World in 2001 and has held several senior leadership positions during a professional career spanning more than two decades, contributing to the company’s development as a global provider of smart trade and logistics solutions.

