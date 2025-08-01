Dubai Customs participated in the seventh edition of Dubai Games 2026, competing in an enthusiastic and challenging atmosphere as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen a culture of teamwork and enhance employees’ physical and mental readiness—positively impacting the workplace environment and overall institutional performance. The organization joined 28 other government entities on the second day of the sporting event, which brings together public sector employees on one platform to promote collaboration and a shared sense of belonging. The Dubai Customs team delivered an advanced performance reflecting a high level of coordination, professionalism, and team spirit while tackling a variety of challenges that required physical strength, mental agility, and quick decision-making. Their performance reflected the team’s readiness and ability to work effectively under pressure with a positive and responsible attitude, representing the organization with distinction at national sporting events. During his attendance to support and encourage the team, His Excellency Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, praised the determination, discipline, and competitive spirit shown by team members. He noted that participating in Dubai Games is a practical example of the values of collaboration and institutional belonging, emphasizing that success is not achieved through individual effort alone, but through a team’s ability to operate as one cohesive unit. He added that such engagement helps enhance employees’ quality of work life and fosters a motivating environment that drives excellence. He further explained that supporting initiatives like this reflects the department’s commitment to empowering its workforce and building strong, united teams capable of overcoming challenges and achieving sustainable results. He affirmed that Dubai Customs’ participation aligns with its strategic direction of investing in human capital and promoting employee wellbeing, supporting the organization’s excellence journey while keeping pace with Dubai’s vision to build a more active, healthy, and sustainable society. Dubai Games is considered a leading sports platform that brings together teams from various government and private entities in innovative competitions that encourage both challenge and teamwork, reinforcing Dubai’s global standing in promoting community sports and healthy lifestyles. A total of 56 government departments took part over the first two days of the competition.