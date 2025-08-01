His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, launched ‘The Cancer Fund’ of Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors. His Highness also unveiled ‘The Giving Wall’ at Dubai Hospital, which bears the names of donors who have supported its treatment programmes, in recognition of their generosity. The Cancer Fund aims to provide vital support for cancer treatment, helping ease the financial burden on patients and ensuring they can continue their care throughout recovery. The launch of The Cancer Fund took place during a ceremony hosted by Al Jalila Foundation at Dubai Hospital, where His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum honoured partners, donors, and supporters of the hospital’s treatment programmes. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH the Dubai Ruler's Court;Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors, and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors; His Excellency Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority;His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); and other senior officials. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed stated: “Giving is a deeply rooted value in the UAE instilled by our Founding Fathersand our leadership continues to build on this legacy through initiatives that place people’s health and wellbeing at the heart of national priorities.” His Highness praised the individuals and institutions whose generosity strengthens community philanthropic efforts, noting that the strong engagement generated by such programmesreflects a shared national commitment to supporting people and enhancing quality of life. Strategic step Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said: “The Cancer Fund marks a strategic step towards building a sustainable support system for patients.” She added: “The Fund also reflects a forward-looking model of collaboration, withcommunity and institutional giving playing a central role in strengthening our healthcare system and expanding its impact on patients’ lives. We believe that sustainable philanthropy is essential to building a more cohesive society, where collective efforts come together to shape a better future for all.” Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Dedicating this year’s Ramadan campaign at Al Jalila Foundation to The Cancer Fund will expand support pathways available to cancer patients. It reflects the role of community giving in helping patients access timely treatment, in line with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise.” He added: “The generosity of donors enabled us to provide care to 650 cancer patients over the past year, with contributions exceeding AED43 million through the ‘A’awen’ programme. Al Jalila Foundation encourages individuals and organisations to support the Ramadan 2026 campaign through its donation channels, emphasising that every contribution makes a difference for patients and their families by helping them access treatment.