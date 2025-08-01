Hamdan Bin Mohammed Directs Prize Money Won By F3 And NAS Teams During Dubai Games 2026 Be Donated To Charity #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Directs Prize Money Won By F3 And NAS Teams During Dubai Games 2026 Be Donated To Charity
(17 February 2026)
Dubai Games was held from 12 to 15 February at Dubai Festival City


  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by the F3 and NAS teams during the Dubai Games 2026be donated to charitable causes.

His Highness’s directives reflect his commitment to strengthening the social role of sport and promoting shared responsibility in support of charitable causes that create a positive change in people’s lives.

The F3 and NAS teams secured first and second place respectively in the Battle of the Community at the seventh edition of the Dubai Games, held from 12 to 15 February at Dubai Festival City.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance