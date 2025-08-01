The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced the opening of submissions for the sixth edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award. Entries will be accepted until 16 March 2026. The Award recognises leading Arab content creators who use social media to deliver impactful, responsible and value-driven content that serves communities across the region. It reflects the importance His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, places on their role in shaping public awareness, strengthening a positive Arab presence in the global digital space, and promoting responsible digital media that supports knowledge sharing and reinforces positive values. The current edition features 12 categories: Podcast, Arts and Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Sports, Tourism, Audience, Economy, Culture, Best Children’s Platform, Influential Personality of the Year, Community Service and Health, and Best News Platform. Her Excellency Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the Award embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a digital media landscape that contributes positively to society and helps shape the future. She noted that the initiative also reflects the directives of His Highness Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to strengthen collaboration with social media pioneers and ensure their broad digital presence is directed towards serving the community and promoting meaningful ideas. Al Mulla added that the Award continues to advance its core objectives of encouraging excellence in content creation, inspiring positive engagement across platforms, and highlighting models that contribute to empowering Arab societies and reinforcing their aspirations for sustainable progress. She stressed that the diversity of categories reflects a comprehensive and inclusive approach that covers key sectors and various aspects of daily life. Salma Al Mansoori, Manager of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, said the initiative has evolved into one of the Arab region’s leading platforms supporting media excellence. She noted that it forms part of the broader framework of the Arab Media Summit, the largest media gathering of its kind in the Arab world, alongside the Arab Media Award, which honours excellence in traditional and digital journalism. Al Mansoori confirmed that winners will be honoured in March during the Arab Media Summit 2026, in the presence of prominent media leaders and decision-makers from across the region. She alsoemphasised that the selection process is conducted through multiple evaluation stages based on clear professional criteria developed with leading digital media experts, ensuring integrity, objectivity and transparency in identifying the most deserving winners from across the Arab world. Submissions are open to participants from across the region and beyond. Entries may be submitted through self-nomination or nomination by others, provided applicants meet the Award’s criteria and requirements. Applications can be submitted through: https://dpc.org.ae/ar/asmis Through its sixth edition, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award reaffirms the Dubai Press Club’s commitment to strengthening the Arab digital media ecosystem, supporting responsible content creation, and showcasing influential models that utilise social media as tools for development, knowledge-sharing and positive impact.