flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Aviation University to collaborate on the launch of a Flight Dispatcher Cadet Programme, marking an important initiative in the airline’s long-term commitment to building in-house aviation capabilities and further developing its national workforce. The MoU was signed by Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, and Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University. Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, and Mick Hills, Chief Operations Officer at flydubai, also attended the signing ceremony. The agreement marks the first step toward launching the programme in July 2026, targeting Emirati nationals. Under this partnership, candidates will undertake the Flight Dispatcher Initial Course (FDIC) at Emirates Aviation University in Dubai. The FDIC is a 10-week, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) approved programme (CAR Part II) designed to prepare cadets for a flight dispatcher licence. The course equips trainees with essential technical and operational knowledge, including aviation law, meteorology, navigation, aircraft performance, weight and balance, human factors and flight planning, while emphasising close cooperation with pilots to ensure safe and efficient operations. This programme is a strategic investment in flydubai’s future workforce and a key enabler of the airline’s training ecosystem. By creating a structured career development path for Emirati nationals with no prior aviation experience, the initiative broadens access to highly skilled aviation roles and strengthens the pipeline of future professionals across flight operations. Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, added: “Developing national talent and investing in our people is vital to flydubai’s growth strategy. This programme not only supports our internal training and succession planning, but also contributes to national development goals by creating meaningful job opportunities and building a sustainable pool of future aviation professionals, including flight dispatchers, engineers and pilots.” The collaboration also reinforces flydubai’s commitment to expanding its in-house capabilities by nurturing talent from the earliest stages of their careers, ensuring operational efficiency as the airline continues to grow its network and fleet. Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said: “Emirates Aviation University has deep expertise in developing and delivering targeted and impactful training for the aviation industry. Over more than three decades, we have helped build a strong talent pipeline and mould competencies for the aviation ecosystem. We are proud to be supporting this initiative to nurture Emirati talent by harnessing our educational expertise across key aviation disciplines to deliver a purposeful training programme.” Upon successful completion of the programme and passing the required written, oral and practical examinations, graduates will receive a Certificate of Course Completion, positioning them for a flight dispatcher licence and a long-term career within the aviation sector. By partnering with Emirates Aviation University, flydubai continues to play an active role in supporting the UAE’s broader human capital development agenda, fostering specialised skills and contributing to a resilient and future-ready aviation workforce, which includes the carrier’s Ab Initio Pilot Training (MPL) programme, Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship and a wide range of internship and work placement opportunities. These initiatives will reinforce the airline’s strategic plans and create exciting career pathways for skilled homegrown talent.