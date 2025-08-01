Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has commenced the training phase for schools participating in the fourth cycle of the Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Model and Award. Running from January to April 2026, this phase is delivered within a structured framework designed to enable schools to implement institutional excellence standards aligned with a globally specialized educational model.

The programme equips participating schools with a clear and practical understanding of the Model’s criteria and application mechanisms, supporting their integration within institutional systems and educational programmes. Expert-led, targeted training sessions focus on strengthening institutional readiness through systematic analysis and applied practice of excellence requirements.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated that the training phase represents a central component of the fourth cycle, enabling schools to develop a rigorous understanding of institutional excellence standards and supporting their structured transition to the evaluation stage. He added that embedding the Model’s culture and standards will expand the reach of educational quality and elevate outstanding schools to leading levels of distinction.

Schools from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates are participating in this phase, underscoring the Model’s regional scope and its role in fostering a culture of institutional excellence across diverse educational contexts.

The training phase will conclude with dedicated support to schools in finalizing submission requirements and uploading documentation through the approved electronic platform, in preparation for the evaluation stage, which begins in October 2026.

This initiative reflects the Foundation’s continued commitment to advancing institutional excellence in education and supporting schools in adopting internationally recognized best practices to enhance quality and educational outcomes at both regional and global levels.