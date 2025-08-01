The childhood hunger mitigation campaign is inspiredby the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid for humanitarian action

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation announced a contribution of AED100 million in support of the Edge of Life campaignenvisioned to rescue five million children from hunger and malnourishment. Coinciding with the month of Ramadan, the campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the goal of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in sustainable programmes that help stave off the threat of childhood hunger around the world. The announcement followed an agreement signed by His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties. Individuals and institutions alike are invited to contribute to the campaign’s goals of implementing sustainable programmes to help end child hunger around the world, in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his belief in fostering a sustainable culture of giving and generosity, thus extendinga lifeline to the world’s most underserved communities, with a particular focus on children suffering from life-threatening hunger. His Excellency urged the UAE community, individuals and institutions alike, to join forces in solidarity with the campaign and its mission to rescue five million children worldwide from hunger. His Excellency stated: “The partnership between MBRGI and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation exemplifies the deep-rooted humanitarian values that define UAE society. It reflects our community’s active engagement with noble initiatives dedicated to preserving human dignity globally, especially in regions grappling with harsh conditions that cast a long shadow over millions of children currently threatened by hunger and acute malnutrition.” Unifying vision Hussain Sajwani said: “It is a great honour to be part of this noble campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to rescue five million children from hunger. We are inspired by His Highness’s vision for fostering the value of giving, and unifying efforts to drive positive change and forge a better future for communities around the world.” He added: “The contribution to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger underscores the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation’s commitment to social responsibility, and to supporting humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE. Our mission is aligned with that of MBRGI, as we strive to address the needs of underprivileged communities worldwide, particularly providing the vital nutrition necessary to rescue millions of children from the threat of hunger.” Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for humanitarian action, the Edge of Life campaign sends a powerful message of solidarity from the UAE to the world, and a call for unified international efforts to stand in solidarity with underprivileged communities and protect millions of children against the threat of hunger. The campaign underscores the UAE’s leading humanitarian role both regionally and globally, while highlighting the deep-rooted values of giving and generosity within the UAE community. Child hunger is one of the gravest global threats to the fundamental right to life itself. It undermines the foundations of healthy growth and stability in the most vulnerable communities, rendering efforts to fight it an urgent humanitarian and moral imperative. In one of the starkest reminders of the threat hunger poses to young lives, 118 million children around the world went hungry in 2025. Statistics show that 1 in 4 children under the age of 5 suffer acute malnutrition, which means that 181 million children lack access to minimum nutrition required for healthy growth. Contribution channels The Edge of Life campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999). Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222). Contributions via SMS are possible by texting the word ‘LIFE’ to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500). Other platforms facilitating donations to the Edge of Life campaign are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).