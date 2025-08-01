The Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) has secured a new national milestone underscoring Dubai’s leadership in the design and manufacture of high-speed racing boats through its flagship ‘Victory’ boats. The Club was awarded three innovation accreditations from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), recognising technical advancements in the escape hatch mechanism for high-speed boats, engine mount systems, and seat suspension systems for racing vessels. The Global Innovation Institute is an international organisation specialising in professional certification, accreditation and membership in the field of innovation. Headquartered in the United States, it develops global standards, tools, publications, professional development programmes and applied research that reflect the latest practices and strategies in innovation leadership. The certificates were received by Khaled bin Desmal, Board Member of the Dubai International Marine Club, and Ahmad Al Sumaiti, Director of Sports Teams at the Dubai International Marine Club, from Mohannad Shaheen, Regional Representative of the Global Innovation Institute, in the presence of Dr. Tarek Al Khayat, CEO of Ruad Consulting. Khaled bin Desmal expressed appreciation for the unlimited support provided by the UAE’s leadership to the sports sector, particularly marine sports. He also praised the efforts and dedication of the Victory development team and highlighted the guidance of Dr. Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar, Chairman of the Club. He said: “Dubai International Marine Club draws inspiration from the vision of our wise leadership, working in a spirit of one team to ensure the highest levels of creativity and continuous development. Today, we take pride in the locally manufactured Victory boats, produced in Jebel Ali, which excel in mechanical and systems innovation and have become a destination for specialists worldwide seeking the latest advancements in high-speed marine technology.” These institutional achievements were matched by exceptional sporting success during the latest season. Team Abu Dhabi Victory secured the Formula 1 World Championship title for the first time in its history, outperforming leading international competitors. The triumph was reinforced by winning both the Teams’ and Drivers’ titles, with Shaun Torrente, captain of Victory 4, securing the drivers’ crown. The Victory Team also reclaimed the XCAT World Championship title following the Dubai Grand Prix held off the Jumeirah coastline, with Emirati drivers Salem Al Adaidi and Issa Al Ali piloting Victory 7 to victory. Over its distinguished history, the Victory Team has secured 28 world titles across multiple categories and championships, in addition to numerous race victories, reflecting a legacy of excellence and sustained global competitiveness.