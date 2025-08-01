Senior sports leaders have highlighted the growing international stature of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, describing it as a flagship eventthat combines elite competition with broad community participation. The annual tournament has evolved into one of the region’s most prominent sporting gatherings, attracting international teams, featuring Olympic disciplines and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport. His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defenceand Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for his guidance and continued patronage of the annual Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament. His Excellency also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, for his directives to organise the largest sporting event of the year to the highest organisational standards, ensuring its continued success each year. The event, organised by the Dubai Sports Council during the Holy Month of Ramadan, is being held this year at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Running until 7 March, 2026, the tournament has a total prize pool of over AED4.5 million. His Excellency furthersaid: “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has become an established fixture on Dubai’s sporting calendar, serving as a major competitive platform and community event, while hosting international championships across several Olympic and global sports.The tournament brings together regional, Arab and international padel teams, as well as leading volleyball players. It offers athletes the opportunity to compete at a high level and develop their skills, reinforcing the event’s position as one of the region’s leading sporting events.” Expressing his appreciation for the efforts made to ensure the success of the event, he said: “The Higher Organising Committee is committed to translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The competition programme and venue selection were carefully designed to make full use of the facilities at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, supported by national organisational expertise and close coordination with sports federations. The Dubai Sports Council remains committed to strengthening this cooperation and empowering Emirati talent to play a leading role in organising the event, maximising its overall impact.” Belhoul also praised the cooperation of national government and private entities, institutions and companies that are supporting the organisation of the Games, including Al Rashid Investment, DP World, Damac Properties, Al Tayer Motors, Dubai Duty Free and Dubai Insurance.He said this support reflects their commitment to fulfilling their national role in advancing sport and encouraging community participation. “The Dubai Sports Council values the contribution of these entities and looks forward to continued collaboration,” he added. Strong teamwork and community spirit His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, praised the efforts of the working teams and the technical cooperation with sports federations, noting their strong grassroots base and national technical expertise that support community participation and athlete development across all categories. He said the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has a strong community dimension, with families supporting their children in running races at the Meydan track, cycling events, jiu-jitsu tournaments, padel competitions, and other sports.Hareb added that clubs are keen to bring junior and youth players to follow the competitions and engage directly with national and professional athletes, fostering a strong sporting culture and supporting talent development.He affirmed that the tournament will continue to support Olympic and international sports, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional and global sports hub. Sporting legacy His Excellency Ismail Al Hashemi, Board Member of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Tournament’s Organising Committee, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumfor his continued patronage and guidance, which he described as the foundation of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s sustained success and leading position. Al Hashemi noted that since its launch in 2013, the tournament has built a sporting legacy spanning more than a decade, becoming the largest event of its kind during the Holy Month in terms of participation, competition diversity, and audience attendance. He added that the organising committee carefully selects sports and categories each year to add value to the sector, promote participation across all segments of society, and create a family-friendly environment that encourages a healthy lifestyle. Al Hashemi noted that the tournament was delivered with comprehensive organisational and technical planning, with competition schedules executed smoothly and ideal conditions provided for participating teams and national squads. The event featured strong fan attendance, particularly for the padel and volleyball tournaments and other major competitions. He further noted that arrangements for the running and cycling races at the Meydan track and across Mohammed Bin Rashid City have been finalised, with routes and timings set to ensure smooth operations and safety, drawing on accumulated organisational expertise. Al Hashemi affirmed that the committee remains committed to delivering an event that reflects the tournament’s stature and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for major sporting events. Diverse programme The 13th edition’s programme includes 11 diverse sporting tournaments, both Olympic and community events, including volleyball, padel, jiu-jitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running races, cycling races, tug-of-war, obstacle course, badminton and the return of the popular 3x3 basketball tournament. The 3x3 basketball competitions in various age categories are scheduled to take place on the outdoor courts at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, in a competitive atmosphere designed to attract large crowds and provide participants with a unique sporting experience.