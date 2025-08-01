Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) returns this May, transforming the city into a global stage for gaming, esports and digital innovation from 8 to 24 May 2026, as the festival marks its fifth and largest edition to date. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), DEF has grown rapidly since its launch in 2022 to become a major international esports and games festival. In 2025 alone, the festival welcomed more than 45,000 fans, families and industry professionals across 12 major events spanning 17 action-packed days, reinforcing Dubai’s growing influence in the global gaming ecosystem. The 2026 edition comes at a pivotal moment for Dubai’s creative and digital economy, following two resolutions issued by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, establishing two specialised committees, one dedicated to developing the film sector and the other to advancing the gaming sector, as part of the emirate’s long-term economic diversification vision. As Dubai advances the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position the city among the world’s top three global cities, DEF 2026 stands as a flagship platform supporting that ambition, attracting international industry leaders, empowering local talent, stimulating investment, and positioning Dubai at the forefront of the global gaming landscape. Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai Esports & Games Festival has evolved into a strategic platform that reflects Dubai’s global ambition in gaming, esports and digital innovation. As we mark the fifth edition, DEF 2026 reinforces our commitment to attracting international talent and investment, empowering the next generation of creators, and accelerating the growth of the gaming ecosystem in line with Dubai’s long-term economic vision. By convening global industry leaders, developers, investors and fans in one citywide celebration, DEF continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a major international hub for gaming and interactive entertainment.” Aligned with the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, the upcoming edition places even greater emphasis on youth engagement and multi-generational participation, creating inclusive experiences that unite families through play, creativity and shared discovery. Building on this momentum, DEF 2026 raises the bar with an expanded programme bringing together gaming tournaments and events, youth engagement and education, B2B platforms for game creators and investors, as well as retail activations across Dubai, further showcasing the city as a global hub for gaming entertainment and innovation. Key Highlights Key highlights of the upcoming edition include the return of flagship events such as GameExpo, GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, Play Beyond and the Dubai Cosplay Championship, alongside new large-scale interactive experiences designed for families, youth, students and creators. Running for more than two weeks, DEF 2026 will deliver a vibrant, citywide programme of experiences across Dubai, offering multiple ways to participate, compete, learn and play, from hands-on gaming and live competitions to creative challenges, youth and student engagement, and future-focused conversations, appealing to everyone from casual players and competitive fans to students, young creatives and families. Registration is now open for fans, students, teachers, and industry participants to be part of DEF 2026 and receive programme updates as they are announced. Vendors and sponsors can register to explore participation opportunities, while cosplayers and creative vendors are invited to register separately to compete in the Dubai Cosplay Championship and participate in The Narrows, DEF’s dedicated creative marketplace spotlighting homegrown artists, designers and pop-culture creators. Teachers can now register their interest for the DEF Educational Engagement Programme via def.gamecentric.io to secure participation for their schools. Registration for The Narrows is now open viahttp://www.uprizing.ae/the-narrows, while Cosplay Championship registration details will be available shortly onwww.dubaiesportsfestival.com. Ultimate Fan Experience At the heart of DEF, the flagship GameExpo returns from 22 to 24 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Halls 2 & 3, delivering a whole new immersive gaming experience packed with live entertainment, competitive action, new interactive zones and unforgettable moments all under one roof. Designed as the ultimate playground for gamers, cosplayers and families, GameExpo brings together hands-on gameplay, the latest game releases, retro favourites and interactive gaming zones for everyone, from dedicated enthusiasts to first-time players. A dedicated creative district, The Narrows, supported by Dubai Culture, will spotlight local and Emirati businesses, artists, and creators, reinforcing DEF’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and strengthening the cultural and creative ecosystem. Visitors can enjoy immersive games, explore dedicated family zones, and head to the main stage to watch live esports competitions and cheer on their favourite cosplayers at the Dubai Cosplay Championship, making GameExpo Dubai’s biggest weekend of gaming entertainment. GameExpo 2026 introduces an expanded line-up of immersive zones and experiences, including the debut of Neo Tokyo District, Battle Arena and Velocity Garage. Spanning 10 distinct zones, the event will feature more than 100 gaming consoles, live tournament stages and interactive spaces where visitors can watch, compete and play. Alongside the gaming action, attendees can explore a curated selection of food concepts and creative vendors, while returning collaborators such as talabat, Nescafé and Dubai Culture contribute to the overall festival atmosphere through on-ground activations and cultural showcases. Further details on games, schedules and programme highlights will be revealed closer to the event. Early bird tickets for GameExpo are now available, offering fans a limited-time opportunity to secure access at special launch prices.Tickets for both GameExpo and GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects are available via Platinumlist at https://game-expo.platinumlist.net/