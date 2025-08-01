The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Summit (AMS), announcedthat the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is the Strategic Sustainability Partner of the Summit’s upcoming edition. The Middle East’s largest media thought leadership platform is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The prestigious media event, being held from 31 March to 2 April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will draw senior political and economic figures, leading media personalities, editors-in-chief, writers, thinkers, content creators and influencers from across the Arab world and beyond. It is expected to attract the participation of more than 8,000 media professionals and stakeholders. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation in the media sector, while reinforcing the media’s strategic role in supporting the UAE’s and Dubai’s transition to a green economy. It also aligns with the Arab Media Summit’s strategic vision and its focus on examining the media’s contribution to sustainable development across the wider Arab region. His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce the role of media as a strategic partner in cultural, intellectual and social development. The media plays a central role in shaping informed public discourse, strengthening collective awareness and empowering individuals and communities to contribute meaningfully to progress.” “As the region’s leading platform for cross-sector dialogue, the Arab Media Summit provides a strategic opportunity to highlight DEWA’s efforts in advancing sustainability, accelerating the energy transition and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. It also enables us to engage the community in environmental responsibility and the pursuit of net zero. We are proud to serve as the Strategic Sustainability Partner of the Summit and to stand alongside institutions that recognise the media’s power to drive positive change and sustainable development,” added Al Tayer. Al Tayer noted that the Summit brings together senior media leaders, policymakers, writers, intellectuals, content creators, technology specialists and academics from the region and beyond, reinforcing its status as a truly international gathering. He said the event not only amplifies Dubai’s message globally but also reflects its commitment to shared values and to shaping a more sustainable future. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, highlighted the longstanding cooperation and constructive partnership with DEWA, which over the years has delivered impactful initiatives supporting the media sector and strengthening its contribution to society. She also underscored the media’s importance in advancing awareness of sustainability priorities, resource conservation and responsible consumption. HerExcellency said: “Thepartnership between DPC and DEWAreflects the level of integration among national institutions in advancing the UAE’s strategic priorities, particularly sustainability and climate neutrality. By fostering creative thinking and directing it towards public awareness of these key issues, the partnership adds depth to the Summit’s agenda and reinforces the media’s constructive role in engaging with future-oriented priorities through responsible and balanced discourse.” DEWA’s partnership with the Arab Media Summit builds on a longstanding cooperation with DPC, rooted in a shared commitment to supporting the national sustainability agenda, enhancing media engagement with environmental issues, and involving the wider community in achieving sustainable development goals through awareness of best practices. The collaboration represents a leading model of impactful partnership between the media sector and institutions shaping pathways to the future. AMS 2026 will be the largest edition since the launch of the Arab Media Forum in 2001, featuring several forums, workshops and side acitivites held over three days. The expanded agenda will cover a wide range of key media sectors, alongside a series of accompanying events.