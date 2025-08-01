His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 2026 Emirates Super Saturday, which took place at the Meydan Racecourse, in a special evening marked by thrilling races and strong competition, held one month ahead of the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup set to take place on 28 March. His Highness said: “Emirates Super Saturday reflects Dubai’s leading position in global horse racing and the remarkable progress we have achieved in this sport. We are proud to welcome elite horses, owners, jockeys, and trainers from around the world to compete in Dubai. We will continue to build on this legacy and further strengthen Dubai’s stature as a global hub for equestrian sport.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club. Traditionally regarded as the official dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup, Emirates Super Saturday features a nine-race card comparable to the final day, widely recognised as the world’s most spectacular race day. This year’s edition offered total prizemoney of AED10.3 million, approximately one-third of the Dubai World Cup’s total purse, with around 100 horses competing. The G2 Al Maktoum Classic, sponsored by Emirates Airline, a 2000metre dirt race which serves as a steppingstone to the G1 Dubai World Cup, saw Meydaan win in style for His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and trainer Simon and Ed Crisford under jockeyWilliam Buick, while Walk Of Starscame in second place under jockey Mickael Barzalona and trainer Bhupat Seemar. Quddwah, also owned by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum produced an outstanding performanceto claim the G2 Singspiel Stakes, sponsored by Emirates Airline, over 1,800 metres on turf. The winner edged outDividend who finished a close second under jockey Rossa Ryan for trainers Dr. Richard Newland and Jamie Insole. Stayers went head-to-head in the seventh race of the night, the G2 Dubai City of Gold, sponsored by emirates.com, featuringeight horses contesting the 2,410-metre turf feature. The decisive statement was, however, delivered byRebel’s Romance in the silks of Godolphin under jockey William Buickand trainer Charlie Appleby, while Fort George came in second place. The Purebred Arabian affair kicked off the evening, with the thirdround of the G1 Al Maktoum Challenge, sponsored by Arabian Adventures, as Falaah swooped in late under Al Moatasem Al Balushi and won the 2,000metre dirt race in style to give trainer Ahmed Al Balushi his first win of the season, and a second win overall in the UAE. The G3 Burj Nahar, sponsored by Emirates Airline, and run over a mile on dirt as a prep race for the G2 Godolphin Mile, witnessed a fierce battle between Commissioner Kingunder Tadhg O’Sgea, and The Camden Colt.In the end, Commissioner King emerged victorious to claim the title in the silks of Faisal Mohammed A. AlQahtani. The Listed Jumeirah 1000 Guineas, sponsored by Emirates Skywards, tested out three-year-old fillies over a mile on turf. Piana came out on top leaving her competitors behind as she cruised to a well-deserved win under jockey Stephane Pasquier for trainer Nicolas Caullery, in the silks of SCEA Haras Des Forets. In the third race of the evening, the G3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, sponsored by Emirates Courier Express, saw no shortage of thrill and excitement over 1,200metres on turf, as Native Approach, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash and ridden by Connor Beasley, demonstratedimpressive speed to win the AED1.2 million race for owner Hamdan bin Harmash.Second place went toRun Boy Run, whileCover Upcame in third. The G3 Mahab Al Shimaal, sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo, a six-furlong dirt contest that has previously produced champions such as Tuz and Switzerland, once again lived up to its reputation. This year’s edition saw El Naseeb deliver a standout performance to claim the honours after a great ride from Silvestre De Sousa, for trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri. In the ninth and final race of the evening, the (Listed) Jumeirah 2000 Guineas, sponsored by Emirates Holidays, Title Roleproved too strong for the rest of the three-year-oldhorses over a mile on turf, crossing the finish line under jockey Ryan Moore for trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, ahead of Pacific Avenue.