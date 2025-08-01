Mohammed Bin Rashid: Education In The UAE Is A Lifelong Journey And A Key Driver Of The Country’s Sustained Development #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mohammed Bin Rashid: Education In The UAE Is A Lifelong Journey And A Key Driver Of The Country’s Sustained Development
(28 February 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that UAE Education Day is not merely a date on the calendar, but a reaffirmation that educated generations remain the UAE’s most valuable asset and the foundation of the country’s future.

On the occasion of UAE Education Day, marked annually on 28 February, His Highness said: “On UAE Education Day, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening a comprehensive and continuous education system for all citizens. The establishment of the UAE, the progress our country has achieved over the decades, and the development we will continue to achieve in the future are all built on education as their foundation.”

His Highness added: “The UAE has built a world class education system that brings together talent, expertise and advanced infrastructure, supported by a positive learning environment that strengthens the country’s global competitiveness in this vital sector at all stages of education.”

His Highness emphasised that education in the UAE is a continuous journey that serves all segments of society and extends across all stages of life. His Highness said: “Education is the foundation of national development and a key driver of sustainable progress.”

His Highness also noted that the adoption of the National Charter for Education establishes a comprehensive national framework that unifies the vision for the sector, strengthens coordination among institutions, and aligns curricula with the UAE’s identity and national values, ensuring that every graduate is equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to the nation and society.

His Highness added: “We want schools and universities that graduate entrepreneurs, scientists and innovators, not graduates defined only by certificates. We want every teacher and every partner in this sector to recognise that the future of the UAE begins in the classroom, through the knowledge and values that shape our sons and daughters every day.”

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance