GCAA Announces Operation Of Exceptional Flights At UAE Airports, Stresses Importance Of Contacting Airlines Before Proceeding To The Airport
(3 March 2026)

  

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, enabling stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by airlines to affected passengers and the relevant destinations.

The Authority urges passengers whose flights have been impacted not to proceed to airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timings and details by their respective airlines, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.

The Authority expressed its appreciation for passengers’ cooperation, emphasising that adherence to the issued instructions plays a central role in facilitating procedures and maintaining orderly operations.

