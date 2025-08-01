Hamdan Bin Mohammed Discusses Latest Regional Developments With Saudi Minister Of Defence #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Discusses Latest Regional Developments With Saudi Minister Of Defence
(6 March 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held a phone call today (Thursday) with His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence ofthe Kingdom ofSaudi Arabia.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and the recent aggressions against the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a number of other brotherly countries over the past few days.

Both sides strongly condemned the recent incidents, describing them as a clear violation of international conventions and of the sovereignty, security and safety of nations.They noted that such acts carry serious implications for the future of security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The two sides also affirmed that both countries reserve the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard their capabilities and ensure the safety of all those living in the United Arab Emiratesand the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance