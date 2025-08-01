The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai is engaging with senior citizens and People of Determination to check on their well-being and reaffirm its support for them. The initiative reflects the Authority’s human-centred approach, which prioritises close connection with the community, strengthens social reassurance, and promotes the values of solidarity that define UAE society. The Authority said that these efforts underscore its commitment to its community role in caring for individuals and supporting family stability. CDA teams continue to follow up on the well-being of senior citizens and People of Determination and remain in contact with them and their families to understand their needs in a way that reflects the values of compassion, solidarity, and mutual care that underpin Emirati society. These efforts come within the framework of the ‘Year of the Family’ and support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places the family at the centre of development and seeks to build a more cohesive and stable society that enhances quality of life while preserving human dignity. The CDA also emphasised that Dubai and the UAE community have long been recognised for their strong spirit of solidarity and cohesion that brings members of society together. These values reflect the strength of the community and its ability to come together in different circumstances while reinforcing a shared sense of security and stability. Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the CDA, said:“Senior citizens and People of Determination hold a special place in our community. Checking on them and maintaining communication with them and their families is an essential part of our community mission. In times like these, we are keen to remain close to them, listen to them, check on their well-being, and reinforce their sense of support and care.” She added: “We believe reassurance begins with sincere human communication and with a cohesive family capable of supporting the emotional well-being of its members. From this perspective, we continue to share awareness messages that support families and help them respond calmly and thoughtfully to developments.” The CDA continues to publish awareness materials for families addressing ways to support children, People of Determination, and senior citizens both psychologically and behaviourally. These materials emphasise the importance of maintaining calm, managing exposure to news, and encouraging positive family dialogue that strengthens a sense of security within the household. The Authority also organised a virtual session titled ‘Managing Emotions to Support Families’, aimed at raising community awareness and providing families with practical guidance to help them understand their children’s emotions and respond with calm and empathy. The session also introduced practical tools that help families maintain psychological balance at home under different circumstances while reinforcing the role of the family as a space of safety and reassurance for its members. The CDA affirmed that Dubai’s community has consistently demonstrated resilience and awareness in various circumstances, supported by well-established values rooted in cooperation and solidarity under the guidance of a wise leadership that places people and the family at the forefront of its priorities. The Authority stressed that the spirit of solidarity and mutual care among members of society will continue to serve as a source of reassurance and strength that enhances everyone’s sense of security and belonging.