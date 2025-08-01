His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, has issued Resolution No. (2) of 2026 granting law enforcement capacityto certain Government of Dubai officials. The Resolution underscores the importance of community partnership across all segments of society in preserving the emirate’s urban character and supporting Dubai’s continued progress as a leading, sustainable and attractive city with a high quality of life. The Resolution comes as part of efforts to develop smart monitoring and oversight systems and supports a broader vision that encourages the community to play an active and positive role in addressing negative practices, while enhancing transparency and compliance with legal stipulations. This approach reflects Dubai’s commitment to building a collaborative framework that contributes to strengthening a modern and sustainable urban environment. Under the Resolution, Dubai Municipality will activate the role of officials granted law enforcement capacity to monitor negative practices through the ‘Eltizam’ application. The smart digital platform, launched by Dubai Municipality, enables a select group of government officials, alongside members of the public, to monitor and document practices that may affect the emirate’s urban landscape in an organised and transparent manner. Shared responsibility His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said:

“The approval of the list of officials granted law enforcement capacity represents a strategic step in developing Dubai’s smart oversight system, which is built on collaboration and shared responsibility among all residents of Dubai. Through this Resolution, we deepen our partnership with the community and invest in the awareness demonstrated by its members by enabling them to participate in addressing negative practices through the ‘Eltizam’ application. This reflects our commitment to developing innovative monitoring tools that promote a culture of positive compliance with regulations and responsible practices. These efforts contribute to enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape, improving quality of life, and supporting the vision of Dubai as the most beautiful and sophisticated city in the world.” His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC),said:“This Resolution to grant Dubai Government officials law enforcement capacity marks a significant enhancement to Dubai’s legislative ecosystem and offers a progressive model of collaboration between government entities and the wider community to ensure compliance. Linking the law enforcement capacity to the ‘Eltizam’ smart application introduces an innovative approach to community oversight rooted in robust legal principles. In this model, public awareness becomes an effective tool, supported and empowered by the legislation regulating it. This integration of legislative frameworks with advanced technological solutions and active community engagement helps foster a culture of compliance and positive engagement. It also supports the development of an urban environment built on transparency, flexibility, and shared responsibility, thereby contributing to the achievement of Dubai’s ambitious goals of further strengthening its position among the world’s leading cities in institutional compliance, community participation, and quality of life.” The Resolution sets out a clear framework governing the duties of officials granted law enforcement responsibilities. Their mandate includes implementing the provisions of legislation related to public cleanliness and adhering to the procedures stipulated in those laws while carrying out their duties. They are also tasked with ensuring that individuals subject to these laws comply with the obligations defined therein and do not violate their provisions, as well as identifying violations requiring further investigation, besides collecting the relevant information and evidence in accordance with approved procedures. Their duties also include receiving reports and complaints relating to acts committed in violation of legal provisions concerning public cleanliness, in line with the approved procedures, taking the necessary measures to preserve evidence related to violations, and preparing official reports documenting the facts and procedures undertaken. In carrying out their duties, officials must adhere to the principles of integrity, professional honesty, neutrality and objectivity. The Resolution also grants authorised officials additional powers, including seeking the assistance of police personnel when necessary, engaging experts and interpreters when required, hearing and recording the statements of complainants and witnesses, conducting inspections, requesting clarifications, and entering authorised locations to gather information related to violations. The ‘Eltizam’ application also reinforces the concept of community leadership by providing officials with an effective tool to support positive change and strengthen compliance with applicable legislation, while enabling members of the public to participate in monitoring practices that may adversely affect Dubai’s urban appeal. This contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in implementing innovative solutions that enhance quality of life, elevate the emirate’s urban landscape, and maintain its position as a global model for sustainable and attractive cities.